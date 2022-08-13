ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State GOP approves resolution calling for closed primaries in Alabama

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
The governing body of the ALGOP voted Saturday to approve a resolution calling for the Legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in that party's primary.

The resolution passed with 81% of the vote.

The vote after an eventful primary season, which saw close calls and ballot errors. The vote does not bind the House and Senate, and the party left the details to the Legislature to figure out.

"The direct implementation would be left to the legislation," said John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.

Alabama is one of 15 states with an "open primary," which allows supporters of one party to vote in another party's primary. Crossover voting here hasn't been quantified because voters do not declare a party affiliation when they register.

The Republicans have won supermajorities in the state Legislature since 2010 and in every statewide elected office.

Among other resolutions passed Saturday, the ALGOP:

  • Proposed local and state governments lower parents' cost to adopt children by funding pre-placement and post-placement investigations, and such court fees as the filing of petitions and court reports.
  • Proposed new requirements for incarcerated individuals to complete GED, high school degrees and/or technical and ready-to-work requirements before they can be released from prison on parole or at the end of their sentence;
  • Proposed greater support for "parental rights," specifically that every parent has the right to decide the upbringing of their child and that any interference from the government requires a "compelling governmental interest," and should be exercised in the "least restrictive manner possible."

The party also passed a resolution commending the U.S. Supreme Court, specifically its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which struck down the constitutional right to abortion, and its ruling in support of a school sports coach who led prayers on school fields.

Paul Reynolds also introduced a resolution in support of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI's recent search and removal of material from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Reynolds, who referred to the FBI's actions as a "raid," wanted unanimous support of the resolution to show what the party stands for as a "general statement."

Applause broke out in the room after the resolution passed.

Brian Lyman contributed to this story.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

That sounds like a potential for disaster and what exactly does it accomplish. Republican voter control. Insanity.

Reply(4)
7
James Weed
3d ago

Are people going to get to vote on this,,,of course not it’s Alabama

Reply
9
