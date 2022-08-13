Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help
Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Closing Virginia's organ donation racial gap: 'People die waiting'
While African Americans make up 19 percent of Virginia’s population, they represent 50 percent of the patients on the state’s organ transplant waiting list, according to LifeNet Health.
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
UV Cavalier Daily
Charlottesville public transportation alternatives to car-based travel highlight accessibility, sustainability issues
With recent sanctions on Russian energy boosting the cost of crude oil — and as a result, gasoline prices in Charlottesville and elsewhere — public transportation has become a prominent alternative to less affordable and less sustainable individual transportation methods, like cars. Though it is unclear how long gas prices will remain elevated, retail gas prices may continue to rise, inducing Charlottesville residents to depend on more sustainable transportation methods, such as buses, which may not offer equitable transportation for all residents.
WRIC TV
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus. According to Virginia State University, they welcomed one their largest first-time freshman classes in recent memory. Similarly, Virginia Commonwealth...
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
RPS administration wants to keep requiring masks in the classroom
If approved, RPS would be the only district in Central Virginia to maintain a classroom mandate after a state law was passed giving parents the right to opt their children out of masking rules.
Richmond CA declines to release dozen records related to alleged shooting plot
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin has chosen not to release a dozen records related to an alleged July 4th mass shooting plot.
Bartizan in Henrico closing restaurant, moving to event-only model
Bartizan, a restaurant in Henrico's west End, will close down its restaurant on August 20 - but the owner's say it's a cause for celebration.
Prep for Success was a Success!
Radio One’s “Prep for Success Block Party” was a huge success! We gave away 700 book bags and school supplies to kids in the Richmond Community to get them ready for school the right way. One highlight from this event, was we also had a special performance from the Virginia State University Woo Woo’s. They […]
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
newscentermaine.com
A Virginia family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
