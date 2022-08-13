ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wvtf.org

Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help

Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
RICHMOND, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Charlottesville public transportation alternatives to car-based travel highlight accessibility, sustainability issues

With recent sanctions on Russian energy boosting the cost of crude oil — and as a result, gasoline prices in Charlottesville and elsewhere — public transportation has become a prominent alternative to less affordable and less sustainable individual transportation methods, like cars. Though it is unclear how long gas prices will remain elevated, retail gas prices may continue to rise, inducing Charlottesville residents to depend on more sustainable transportation methods, such as buses, which may not offer equitable transportation for all residents.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Prep for Success was a Success!

Radio One’s “Prep for Success Block Party” was a huge success! We gave away 700 book bags and school supplies to kids in the Richmond Community to get them ready for school the right way. One highlight from this event, was we also had a special performance from the Virginia State University Woo Woo’s. They […]
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus

Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
VIRGINIA STATE

