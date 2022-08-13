Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight
Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 199 plate appearances this season, Kelly has a .220 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon sitting for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon will move to the bench on Sunday with Wynton Bernard starting in center field. Bernard will bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Bernard for 8.4 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets
This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Yardbarker
Royals' Amir Garrett suspended 3 games for incident with fan
Kansas City Royals left-hander Amir Garrett was suspended three games by MLB's on-field operations office Monday for an Aug. 2 incident in when he threw a drink at a fan behind the dugout. Garrett will appeal the suspension, which was scheduled to begin Monday. The discipline will be delayed until...
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
numberfire.com
Angels leave Jose Rojas off Sunday lineup
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Jose Rojas as a starter for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rojas will take a seat Sunday as Andrew Velazquez enters the lineup at shortstop and bats ninth. David Fletcher will move from shortstop to second base, and Luis Rengifo will handle the hot corner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Anthony Rizzo has meltdown in dugout after umpire’s hit by pitch call
Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout after getting upset with a call. Rizzo’s New York Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Rizzo was batting in the bottom of the third inning with one out and a runner on first. He had a 1-2 count and thought he was bailed out by a hit by pitch. But there was one problem. Umpire DJ Reyburn called Rizzo back to the plate, saying the first baseman leaned into the pitch.
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is being replaced in right field by Daulton Varsho versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. In 189 plate appearances this season, Luplow has a .169 batting average with a .662 OPS,...
Yardbarker
Injury Notes! Ross Stripling threw five shutout innings in his Triple-A rehab start, Julian Merryweather tossed another scoreless frame
The Vibes have been bad around here for the past few days so let’s talk about some good news. Ross Stripling went on the 15-day Injured List with a hip strain earlier this month and made his first rehab start with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday. Stripling threw five scoreless innings and scattered just three hits while striking out five.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Sax Sets Franchise Rookie Stolen Base Record; Nomar Garciaparra Ejected
On Aug. 13, 1982, Steve Sax set a Los Angeles Dodgers rookie record with a stolen base in a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The game took place at Dodger Stadium and after going 0-for-3 to start the night, Sax singled to right field in the sixth inning. With Ken Landreaux at the plate, Sax proceeded to swipe second base for his 41st steal of the season.
Bullpen implosion sends Twins further back in AL Central race
Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez and Emilio Pagan were all hit hard by the Angels.
numberfire.com
Luis Robert not in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 354 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .301 batting average with a .790 OPS, 12 home...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
Comments / 0