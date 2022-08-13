ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Monkey living outside Paso Robles dials 9-1-1

While law enforcement in San Luis Obispo County deal with their fair share of “monkey business,” a 9-1-1 call from a small, hairy primate surprised sheriff deputies. On Saturday night, county dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call, but no one was talking. They tracked the call to Zoo to You near Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UCSB Police Lieutenant Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run

A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant was arrested August 7 in Solvang on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Bradley Prows, 60, who was not on duty at the time, was headed westbound on Highway 246 near the Solvang Brewing Company when the car in front of him slowed as it prepared to park, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Prows attempted to pass, but the right side of his truck collided with the left side of the other vehicle as he did so.
SOLVANG, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop

– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Several Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Highway 101 [San Luis Obispo, CA]

Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Collision near West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. Investigators say that several vehicles were involved. However, the circumstances surrounding the multi-vehicle crash remain unclear. Reports indicate that multiple...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
GOLETA, CA

