My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
Elderly woman accidentally car crashes in Santa Maria home, minor injuries reported
A 102-year-old woman accidentally crashed her car into her Santa Maria home on Tuesday afternoon but escaped with only minor injuries. The post Elderly woman accidentally car crashes in Santa Maria home, minor injuries reported appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog
The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer. The post Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Minor injuries in crash into garage in Santa Maria
A 102-year-old woman suffered just minor injuries Tuesday when she crashed her car into the garage of her home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14
On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
Attempted burglary in Paso Robles leads to early-morning police chase in Salinas Riverbed
Three suspects in the attempted burglary of Tobacco Mart were arrested and two more are believed to be at-large.
Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120 years to life for long-term molestation of three children
A Pismo Beach man previously found guilty of long-term child molestation was sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, for his convictions. The post Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120 years to life for long-term molestation of three children appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Police Department holding DUI checkpoint Friday
Checkpoint will be held at undisclosed location within city of SLO. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo City limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of...
calcoastnews.com
Monkey living outside Paso Robles dials 9-1-1
While law enforcement in San Luis Obispo County deal with their fair share of “monkey business,” a 9-1-1 call from a small, hairy primate surprised sheriff deputies. On Saturday night, county dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call, but no one was talking. They tracked the call to Zoo to You near Paso Robles.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Police Lieutenant Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run
A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant was arrested August 7 in Solvang on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Bradley Prows, 60, who was not on duty at the time, was headed westbound on Highway 246 near the Solvang Brewing Company when the car in front of him slowed as it prepared to park, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Prows attempted to pass, but the right side of his truck collided with the left side of the other vehicle as he did so.
kclu.org
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Kristin Smart trial: Handler says cadaver dog signaled in Paul Flores’ dorm during search
“She was very clear,” the handler said during her testimony Monday.
Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop
– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Highway 101 [San Luis Obispo, CA]
Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Collision near West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. Investigators say that several vehicles were involved. However, the circumstances surrounding the multi-vehicle crash remain unclear. Reports indicate that multiple...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular pretzel shop opens in San Luis Obispo
Wetzel's Pretzels is now open in downtown San Luis Obispo. Prior to the soft pretzel store moving in, the storefront had been vacant for more than a year.
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays
A rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton was causing heavy traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon. The post Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront
The Hilton Beachfront resort in Santa Barbara is planning an 80-room expansion in with a fire pit, lounge, bar and adult swimming pool. The post Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
