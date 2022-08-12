ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg scheduled to visit St. Louis

There's an entry in Own It: The Secret to Life—Diane von Furstenberg's A-to-Z manifesto on life and living—in which the reader can see how the renowned fashion designer's philosophy extends beyond the runway and retail. The entry is for the word light. "Light is magical," she writes. "It changes everything, adds dimension, detail, perspective, and beauty. To look for light is an indisputable pursuit for wisdom and truth."
