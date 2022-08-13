ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

9NEWS

Gaylord Rockies announces 2022 holiday lineup

AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies Resort is bringing back a crowd-pleasing arctic holiday tradition for the first time since 2019. The exhibition will use more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." ICE!, which first appeared at Gaylord Rockies in...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Tickets for the 45th Denver Film Festival to go on sale

DENVER — Looking to catch tickets or passes to the 45th Denver Film Festival?. Denver Film announced today that ticket packs and passes, including a limited number of Mile High level and All Access passes, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Tickets can also be purchased on the Denver Film website.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Here are the 28 Spirit Halloween stores opening in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year. Spirit Halloween is opening its first stores of the season in Colorado. Eleven Colorado Spirit stores open for the season on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Seventeen more locations will be opening soon. Denver, Westminster and Colorado Springs lead the...
COLORADO STATE
estesparknews.com

10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado

Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch

Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Registration opens for 2023 Colfax Marathon

DENVER — Registration for Colorado's largest running event has begun. The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns to its traditional spring date next year on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 2023. More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How to adopt a new pet to help 'Clear the Shelters'

COLORADO, USA — If you're thinking about adopting a new furry friend to add to your household, animal shelters around the state are reducing adoption fees in August as part of the "Clear the Shelters" adoption and donation campaign. The event runs from Aug. 1-31 and teams up NBC/Telemundo...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mici Italian opens 10th location

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Expensive Home – Pool House/Office, & Carriage House $19,875,000

Welcome to Juniper House. A rare opportunity to own Boulder’s premier estate spanning 2 contiguous lots. Retreat to authentic luxury living in this custom estate built by Sugarloaf and designed by Annette Martin and Lisa Egger. A sense of arrival welcomes you to this private 1.23-acre retreat in the coveted Juniper neighborhood only minutes from downtown & hiking trails. The modern yet rustic architectural style defines the Main House, Pool House/Office, and Carriage House. Colorado buff sandstone & the finest reclaimed wood create timeless design melding w/ mature landscaping. Natural light flows from an abundance of oversized windows w/ view corridors. Think 5-Star amenities both inside & out. The estate’s focal point is a courtyard boasting a heated resort-style saline pool & outdoor hot tub surrounded by an array of flora & fauna. The pool house/office along w/ the carriage house featuring a 4-car garage & guest house complete this idyllic compound-staying home never felt so good.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

