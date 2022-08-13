Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Related
Gaylord Rockies announces 2022 holiday lineup
AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies Resort is bringing back a crowd-pleasing arctic holiday tradition for the first time since 2019. The exhibition will use more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." ICE!, which first appeared at Gaylord Rockies in...
Tickets for the 45th Denver Film Festival to go on sale
DENVER — Looking to catch tickets or passes to the 45th Denver Film Festival?. Denver Film announced today that ticket packs and passes, including a limited number of Mile High level and All Access passes, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Tickets can also be purchased on the Denver Film website.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
Here are the 28 Spirit Halloween stores opening in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year. Spirit Halloween is opening its first stores of the season in Colorado. Eleven Colorado Spirit stores open for the season on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Seventeen more locations will be opening soon. Denver, Westminster and Colorado Springs lead the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
When AutoNation Moved In, This Littleton Restaurant Rebounded in a New Location
Last year, Old Santa Fe Mexican Express found out that its building at 5501 South Broadway in Littleton had been sold to car retailer AutoNation, which planned to demolish the location to make way for a parking lot. After more than two decades in business, the family-run operation was forced...
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
estesparknews.com
10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado
Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch
Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
Registration opens for 2023 Colfax Marathon
DENVER — Registration for Colorado's largest running event has begun. The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns to its traditional spring date next year on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 2023. More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon,...
How to adopt a new pet to help 'Clear the Shelters'
COLORADO, USA — If you're thinking about adopting a new furry friend to add to your household, animal shelters around the state are reducing adoption fees in August as part of the "Clear the Shelters" adoption and donation campaign. The event runs from Aug. 1-31 and teams up NBC/Telemundo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New safe parking site to open in Denver using pandemic aid money
DENVER — As the sun sets over a parking lot in Arvada, cars arrive to the closest thing some have to home. "It certainly beats sleeping under the bridge, which is where I was before I started living in my car," Shawn Breaux said as he sat in his Honda Element.
Mici Italian opens 10th location
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
The World’s Biggest Pizza Party Is Coming To Northern Colorado
The world's biggest pizza party is coming to Northern Colorado. At the end of August, Project Pizza will attempt to break the record for the world's biggest pizza party - and you can help make history. About Project Pizza. Project Pizza is more than a business cranking out delicious wood-fired...
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Expensive Home – Pool House/Office, & Carriage House $19,875,000
Welcome to Juniper House. A rare opportunity to own Boulder’s premier estate spanning 2 contiguous lots. Retreat to authentic luxury living in this custom estate built by Sugarloaf and designed by Annette Martin and Lisa Egger. A sense of arrival welcomes you to this private 1.23-acre retreat in the coveted Juniper neighborhood only minutes from downtown & hiking trails. The modern yet rustic architectural style defines the Main House, Pool House/Office, and Carriage House. Colorado buff sandstone & the finest reclaimed wood create timeless design melding w/ mature landscaping. Natural light flows from an abundance of oversized windows w/ view corridors. Think 5-Star amenities both inside & out. The estate’s focal point is a courtyard boasting a heated resort-style saline pool & outdoor hot tub surrounded by an array of flora & fauna. The pool house/office along w/ the carriage house featuring a 4-car garage & guest house complete this idyllic compound-staying home never felt so good.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0