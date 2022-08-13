Report of armed man leads to three arrests in Atlantic City

Atlantic City police arrested four people after they were alerted to a man with a handgun Thursday.

During a surveillance operation in the first block of South Mansion Avenue, police saw three people taking part in several suspected drug deals, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Matthew Freeman, one of the men in the group, matched the description of the armed man, according to the report.

Detectives Christian Ivanov, Eric Evans, Alberto Valles and Nick Berardis approached the group just before noon, Aristizabal said.

Freeman started to walk away but was quickly stopped and found to have crack cocaine in his hand, according to the report. He was arrested without incident and found with a loaded handgun.

Al-Tyriek Warren, 33, of Atlantic City, was found with 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, Aristizabal said. The third person, Racheal Kirkpatrick, 26, of Atlantic City, was found with a small amount of crack and a glass pipe typically used to smoke it.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

Freeman, 40, of Atlantic City, was charged with drug and weapons offenses and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Warren and Kirkpatrick were given warrants for their drug charges. Warren was then taken to jail on outstanding warrants involving drug charges, court records show.