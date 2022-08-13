Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
zip06.com
Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location
On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Revives Idea to Redevelop West Side Park in Stamford for Dogs
In a dense, noisy, high-traffic commercial section of Stamford’s West Side neighborhood, where grass and trees are scarce, Rosa Hartman Park offers respite. But Stamford residents have largely ignored it. The park is 14 wooded acres donated to Stamford in 1955 by real estate developer Jesse Hartman, who named...
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
greenwichfreepress.com
Soap in Pickwick Plaza Fountain Creates Mound of Suds
Greenwich Police Lt Martin O’Reilly said an incident involving soap in the fountain at Pickwick Plaza was reported to Greenwich Police on Monday Aug 15. O’Reilly said the incident occurred sometime in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday. On Monday around 10:00am, as passers by stopped take...
momcollective.com
11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022
The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Harbor Point, Stamford’s beautiful waterfront community. This is Connecticut’s largest health expo featuring eight zones, 100 exhibitors, and free group fitness...
greenwichfreepress.com
A Visit from Santa at Boys & Girls Club Camp Simmons Dials Down the Summer Heat
Recently, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich’s Camp Simmons, a couple of big named guests made their way up Lake Ave to give a surprise visit to the young campers for their yearly ‘Christmas in July’ event. For lunch they were treated to food off...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
pix11.com
Chef Todd English invites New Yorkers to Hey Stamford! Food Festival
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?. It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
greenwichfreepress.com
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Beautifying Local Train Stations
GCT is clean (mostly), well patrolled and filled with people, each giving the others a share sense of safety and community. However, visit any commuter rail station in Connecticut and the vibe is often quite different. First, is the station waiting room locked or open? Same with the restrooms. Are...
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
greenwichfreepress.com
Vote Quickly on Your Preferred New Route in Riverside/OG for the East Coast Greenway
Pedal Greenwich is conducting a survey for the Bicycle Task Force that needs to be voted on by Monday morning. It concerns a rerouting of the East Coast Greenway bike route in the Riverside, Cos Cob, OG area. DPW is looking for feedback on which route to chose. The First...
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
