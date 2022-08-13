ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location

On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
BRANFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Revives Idea to Redevelop West Side Park in Stamford for Dogs

In a dense, noisy, high-traffic commercial section of Stamford’s West Side neighborhood, where grass and trees are scarce, Rosa Hartman Park offers respite. But Stamford residents have largely ignored it. The park is 14 wooded acres donated to Stamford in 1955 by real estate developer Jesse Hartman, who named...
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Soap in Pickwick Plaza Fountain Creates Mound of Suds

Greenwich Police Lt Martin O’Reilly said an incident involving soap in the fountain at Pickwick Plaza was reported to Greenwich Police on Monday Aug 15. O’Reilly said the incident occurred sometime in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday. On Monday around 10:00am, as passers by stopped take...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Stamford, CT
Restaurants
Stamford, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
momcollective.com

11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022

The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Harbor Point, Stamford’s beautiful waterfront community. This is Connecticut’s largest health expo featuring eight zones, 100 exhibitors, and free group fitness...
STAMFORD, CT
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
pix11.com

Chef Todd English invites New Yorkers to Hey Stamford! Food Festival

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?. It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Columbus Park#Wine Bar#Sushi#Food Drink#Fairgate Farm#Charter Oak Communities#Dinner#Grubhub#General Admission
westportlocal.com

“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”

One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Beautifying Local Train Stations

GCT is clean (mostly), well patrolled and filled with people, each giving the others a share sense of safety and community. However, visit any commuter rail station in Connecticut and the vibe is often quite different. First, is the station waiting room locked or open? Same with the restrooms. Are...
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
connect-bridgeport.com

New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting

The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
theorangetimes.com

Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square

Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
MILFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

A Metal Giant in Wilton

Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy