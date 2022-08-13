Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
Anne Heche 911 Audio From Scene of Car Crash Released
Earlier this month, news broke that actress Anne Heche had crashed into a home in Los Angeles, California, at 90 MPH, igniting both the house and vehicle. Heche was then transported to a nearby hospital with severe burns, where she was intubated and declared in critical condition. Tragically, the actress later died as a result of her extensive injuries.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Luke Bryan Takes Shot at ‘Hip Hop’ While Talking Full Circle Moment With Vince Gill
Luke Bryan and Vince Gill took part in The Brett Boyer Foundation Charity Golf Tournament on August 15. After the golf, the pair sat down for a jam session for folks that attended the event. Luke Bryan performed his own “I Don’t Want This Night to End.” Vince Gill performed his “Liza Jane” and “Whenever You Come Around.” They offered versions of the Eagles hit “Take it Easy” and Jason Aldean’s “Night Train.”
Rare 12,000-Year-Old Mastodon Bones Accidentally Discovered By Michigan Road Crew
A typical day of road work involves endless amounts of stone, sand, gravel, and cement. Every now and then, however, road crews have been known to stumble upon some truly fascinating (sometimes downright disturbing) finds. Road workers in China, for instance, once found a 700-year-old mummy buried near the road....
WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch
Blake Shelton had a break from the road and television recently. The “God’s Country” singer… The post WATCH: Blake Shelton Belts Jason Aldean Classic While on His Tractor at Oklahoma Ranch appeared first on Outsider.
‘Chicago PD’ Casting Call Reveals Massive Season 10 Spoiler
After a months-long hiatus, Chicago PD is set to return to NBC with a brand new season on Wednesday, September 21st. And while showrunners haven’t spilled much about season 10’s opening plotlines, a recent casting call has finally revealed a major season spoiler. And it appears to cast a light on the on-again-off-again couple, Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Son Is His Spitting Image in New ‘Business’ Pics
It looks like Cole Hauser‘s oldest son Ryland went to homecoming recently, judging by the recent photos he posted of himself and his date all dressed up. Hauser’s wife Cynthia recently shared that their son started his senior year of high school this year. And, like any parent suddenly shocked at how time has flown and how their children are growing up, she tagged the photo with the hashtag “#Doesn’tSeemReal.”
Suspected Colorado Poacher Leaves Moose to Rot, Gets Caught on Camera
A poacher in Colorado is suspected of killing a moose and leaving it to rot. He was caught on a resident’s trail camera, but authorities don’t know his identity. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was first contacted about the incident in September 2021 and is still searching for the man in and around Teller County.
Motley Crue Fan Hospitalized After ‘Absolutely Horrible’ Fall From Upper Level During Concert
One Motley Crue fan has been hospitalized after taking an “absolutely horrible” fall from an upper-level seating area during an Indianapolis concert at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this week. According to witnesses, the man fell unconscious after the terrifying spill. Witnesses note that blood started to pool around the victim as he lay on the steps, suggesting that he hit his head on a barrier during the fall.
Metallica Celebrate 40 Years of Live Shows With Mind-Blowing Performance
In 1981, a seventeen-year-old Lars Ulrich, desperate to escape a future as a professional tennis player (yes, really), put an ad in the local paper. In the ad, the teen announced that he was a drummer in search of a band. More specifically, he was on the hunt for musicians who shared his passion for metal.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
Tennessee Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Black Bear in Gatlinburg Restaurant Scare
“All of a sudden I looked up and out of the hillside came this figure,” says Cindy Kitts of her black bear scare in Gatlinburg, just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kitts, a Knoxville, TN resident, was waiting for the rest of her family to exit Parkside Grill’s...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic
Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is showing off some stylish looks and cool comments in a new post. Colby, who is one of the show’s hosts along with Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stopped by Third Man Records. There is a location in Nashville. The business also has a place in Detroit, too. Well, her visit absolutely blew her away. Fans were digging this new post and we’ll get to their comments in a minute. Right now, take look at Colby’s photo outside Third Man Records.
‘Chicago PD’: Anne Heche Remembered by Series Alum Jon Seda in Heartfelt Tribute
Chicago PD is hardly one of late actress Anne Heche’s best-known projects, however, for fans of One Chicago, the 53-year-old’s early cameo is especially noteworthy. That said, fans aren’t the only ones mourning the TV star following her fiery LA crash last week. Days after Heche was proclaimed dead, actor Jon Seda, who for six seasons played Detective Antonio Dawson, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. See what he had to say below.
WATCH: Two Dogs Go to Battle With Absolutely Massive Eagle
In this viral video originally posted to TikTok, a huge eagle attacks a dog until another dog swipes in to rescue its canine companion. The video, filmed on a Native American reservation in Alaska, has users called the encounter “unbelievable.”. The two dogs, who appear to be Corgis, tag-team...
WATCH: Behind the scenes video with Kentucky commit Shamar Porter
Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth wideout Shamar Porter is currently Kentucky’s top-ranked commit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The blue-chip prospect is a top-200 recruit and continues the recent recruiting boom we’ve seen at wideout. Expectations are high for the true boundary receiver. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Porter seems...
LOOK: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Spotted in Wheelchair at Miami International Airport
Today at Miami International Airport, Mike Tyson was seen in a wheelchair taking pictures with fans. Last week, he was in in New York City using a walking cane. However, sources told TMZ Sports it was a “sciatica flare-up” rather than a serious injury. Recently on his Hotboxin’...
