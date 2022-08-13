Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Veteran returns home after cross country trip fundraiser on motorcycle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington Veteran who lost his brother in arms started a fundraiser that took him across the country, and after nearly 90 days, he’s back home, his trip was a journey of discovery. Perry Steed was welcomed home by his family of about 60...
coastalreview.org
Wilmington angler catches state record red hind
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday that it had recently certified a new state record red hind, or Epinephelus guttatus. Jared Lambert of Wilmington caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce fish Aug. 6 near Frying Pan Tower. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was...
WITN
Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oak Island (NC)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Oak Island, NC?. Situated in Brunswick County, on the southeastern end of North Carolina’s coastline, is the quintessential beach town, Oak Island. The town has a population of 8,118 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. The town is...
WECT
“The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” to film in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Walt Disney Company-owned studio Searchlight Pictures is planning to film its upcoming project “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” in Wilmington. The project was added to the Wilmington Film Commission website under the “Pre-Production” heading. Deadline reports that Uzo Abuda, Aunjanue Ellis and...
WECT
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
wunc.org
Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina
The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WECT
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WECT
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With back-to-school preparation on the front of most parents minds’, any free supplies are welcome. Saturday at TRU Colors brewery, they hosted a back-to-school giveaway for New Hanover County school students. The supplies given away at the event ranged from backpacks to notebooks, water bottles,...
coastalreview.org
Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County health leaders speak on COVID-19 State of Emergency ending
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly 2 and half years since governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of emergency will expire on Monday, August 15. Governor Roy Cooper declared the State of Emergency in March of...
wcti12.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
NC gang member sentenced to 50 years: officials
A gang member who was charged with “running an armed drug trafficking operation” has been sentenced, according to officials.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WECT
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
WITN
Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say in the early morning...
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
