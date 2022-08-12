Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers, fuels Yankees victory in Boston Saturday
Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Yankee and was responsible for all three of New York’s runs on Saturday night. IKF tied the game at 2-2 with his two-run home run in the 5th inning before he hit the go-ahead RBI infield single on a safety squeeze in the 9th. He is now slashing .271/.315/.325 with one home run, 36 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. The 27-year-old sparked a much needed win for a Yankees team that had lost eight of its last ten games.
fantasypros.com
Vinnie Pasquantino homers, collects three hits in win Sunday
Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pasquantino started at first base for the resting Nick Pratto rather than his usual DH position and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Pasquantino has now hit safely into six straight games and 10 of his 12 games this month. The rookie is 16-for-45 (.356) with four home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in August. Pasquantino is slashing .260/.341/.440 with seven home runs and 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks in 197 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Nick Pratto out of lineup vs Dodgers Sunday
Pratto gets the day off for rest after starting 12 of 13 games this month including six games in five days. Pratto is slashing .200/.305/.400 with three home runs, eight RBI, and 12 walks in the first 92 plate appearances of his career. Regular DH Vinnie Pasquantino will start at first base and bat fourth on Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Corbin Burnes lasts seven innings on mound Saturday against Cardinals
Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings on the mound for the Brewers Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while also striking out six in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. Burnes has allowed less than four runs in two of his last three starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in that span. The right-hander is once again putting together a CY Young caliber season, posting a 0.92 WHIP and 2.39 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 23 starts (8-5) on the mound this season.
fantasypros.com
Jason Adam converts sixth save of 2022
Rays reliever Jason Adam struck out both batters he faced in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 31-year-old needed just eight pitches (seven strikes) in order to achieve the save. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 4-1. Fantasy Impact:. Adam owns a 1.19...
fantasypros.com
Brady Singer fans seven across six scoreless innings in win Sunday
Brady Singer pitched six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Singer dominated the top team in baseball on Sunday, holding the Dodgers to one hit across six shutout innings. Singer improves to 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.13!WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 104 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Singer has won back-to-back starts and is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 innings across his last eight starts dating back to July 3. Singer will make his next start on the road against the Rays on Friday.
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson seen working with special teams
Antonio Gibson was spotted getting reps with the special teams unit. Previously in camp it was rookie Brian Robinson taking these special teams reps. (Sam Fortier on Twitter) Gibson's stock continues to be diluted and the most concerned group would be Gibson's dynasty shareholders. Special teams is not normal for someone with Gibson's fantasy history, but it can signal a change of tune for his future usage. Last season he fumbled six times and that is causing the coaching staff to question his role for 2022. His ball security issue continued in the first preseason game too. Gibson briefly ran with the starters but wound up fumbling on his second carry, which resulted in a benching. The third-year-vet entered the game later on but only after the second-team was in. Brian Robinson, however, had a lot of reps with the first-team offense while Gibson was benched. It is extremely hard to understand this backfield, especially with J.D. McKissic rotating in on third-down.
fantasypros.com
Jose Urquidy dominates in no-decision Monday
Astros SP Jose Urquidy was stellar once again Monday. He tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits without a walk. He struck out four in a 4-2 loss to the White Sox. Fantasy Impact:. Urquidy pitched seven shutout innings and was cruising right along until he...
fantasypros.com
Travis d'Arnaud blasts home run on Monday
D'Arnaud smacked a 100.2 mph, 409 ft. home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap the Braves lead and put them ahead 13-1. He returned to the lineup on Monday after missing seven games due to a right leg injury and didn't waste any time in collecting his first home run in 24 games. He's having an solid season overall hitting .257/.310/.449 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI over 73 games.
fantasypros.com
Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
There was hope around the team that Buehler would be able to return to the Dodgers for the postseason run, but he has now been shut down for the year with his flexor strain that will now require surgery. This is a tough blow for Los Angeles, but it looks like Dustin May will make his season debut this weekend and he will likely stay in the starting rotation for the remainder of the year with Buehler out. Although this has not been confirmed, the fact that Buehler was attempting to come back this season likely means the righthander will be ready to go at the start of the 2023 season.
fantasypros.com
Top 12 Kicker Draft Rankings, Tiers & Player Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top kicker rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
fantasypros.com
DJ LeMahieu still dealing with sore toe, will undergo tests Monday
DJ LeMahieu is still nursing a sore right big toe and will have imaging done in New York but plans to play Monday night according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. (Bryan Hoch, MLB..com) Fantasy Impact:. LeMahieu received a cortisone injection at the All-Star Break to deal with the pain in...
fantasypros.com
Drew Lock practicing as starter on Tuesday
According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, QB Drew Lock was acting as the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB in practice on Tuesday. (Gregg Bell on Twitter) Lock has been behind QB Geno Smith throughout the majority of camp so far, coming off the bench in Seattle's preseason Week 1 game. However, both QBs had nearly equal yards per attempt and completion percentages. If Lock starts the season as the starter, it has the potential to be better for WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as Lock is more prone to push the ball down the field. Regardless, Lock's fantasy output will be limited in a run-first offense.
fantasypros.com
Anthony Miller (shoulder) placed on season-ending IR
Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a lingering shoulder injury according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Miller missed Pittsburgh's preseason game against Seattle due to the shoulder issue but it remains unclear when he suffered the injury....
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (8/16) PREMIUM
Tonight’s MLB DFS main slate is bursting at the seams. It features 13 games and begins at 7:05 pm ET at DraftKings and FanDuel. The massive player pool might feel daunting to navigate at a glance, but this piece will help you narrow the selections to a palatable number of options to mix into lineups.
fantasypros.com
10 Deep Sleepers for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season
Deep sleepers are the hardest gems to find in fantasy football. But if you strike gold, it can make an enormous difference in your fantasy fortunes. So let’s get straight to it. Here are 10 deep sleepers to keep an eye on late in your drafts and perhaps even on the waiver wire. Some of these guys are unknowns, while some are established players who have fallen under the radar.
fantasypros.com
Worst Values at Wide Receiver to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s check out the worst values at wide receiver to avoid during your fantasy football drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Ross Cockrell released by Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have released CB Ross Cockrell. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Cockrell has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers and was mainly used as a special teams player. Cockrell appeared in all 17 games for Tampa Bay last year and recorded 43 tackles, seven passes defended, and one forced fumble. The ninth-year pro will likely find himself on a roster near the start of the season because of his experience and special teams value.
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
12 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Targeting at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
