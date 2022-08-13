Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley ready for season
WAKE FOREST — NC State senior commit Tamarcus Cooley has less phone calls and text messages to worry about since he committed to the Wolfpack on July 4. Cooley woke up at after 5 a.m. and called up NCSU coach Dave Doeren at 6 a.m. to give him the news. Now, he’s been getting ready for his senior season, got to meet some of the other Wolfpack recruits at Alpha Wolf on July 29 and is excited a bout playing his first game for Rolesville (N.C.) High on Friday.
Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen
On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
Opponents 2022: NC State
North Carolina hosts in-state rival North Carolina State to wrap up its regular season. A year ago, UNC lost a heartbreaker 34-30 in Raleigh after blowing a nine-point lead with 2:12 remaining in the contest. The Wolfpack scored twice in that span to steal a victory. In fact, the Pack scored two touchdowns in a span of 26 seconds to shock the Tar Heels.
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
packinsider.com
NC State Offers Texas Tech Commit Miquel Dingle Jr.
Yesterday NC State offered 3-star 2023 Linebacker Miquel Dingle Jr. (6’2″/215). What makes this interesting is the fact that Dingle verbally committed to Texas Tech back on June 21st. Ironically, the Wolfpack will play the Red Raiders this year on September 17th at home. Dingle plays for Byrnes...
Coach K gives rousing speech to Duke football team
Mike Krzyzewski retired as Duke basketball head coach in April, but he's still in Durham as an ambassador to the school. So this past week, new Duke football head coach Mike Elko wisely called on the legend to impart a few words of wisdom on a program that won only one ACC game across David ...
Preseason News & Observer Sweet 16 poll returns. Who is No. 1 to start the season?
After winning the NCHSAA 4A state championship game last year, Cardinal Gibbons returns many key players. Will that be enough to top the preseason Sweet 16? Or repeat as champion?
Looking Ahead: D'Marco Dunn
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI. THI’s annual series taking a look at each of the Tar Heels on North Carolina's 2022-23...
High Point University Athletics
Newton Wins 98th Carolinas Open
GREENSBORO, N.C. - High Point University men's golf redshirt sophomore Grady Newton captured the 98th Carolinas Open Presented by Synergy Systems & Solutions last Thursday in dramatic fashion. The tournament was conducted by the Carolinas PGA at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and featured a field of the best amateurs and PGA Club professionals in North and South Carolina.
packinsider.com
Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt take over NC State’s Instagram for the Day
A couple of days ago, Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt were handed the camera to show State fans just what gameday is like through the player’s eyes. The guys chronicle a day in the Bahamas as they participate in walkthroughs, downtime at the hotel and pregame shootaround.
dukebasketballreport.com
Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?
Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
cbs17
NC native, NC Central alumn who stars in ‘P-Valley’ to appear on campus, welcome new NCCU students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina native and N.C. Central University alum who is on a hit series called “P-Valley” will appear on campus to welcome new students to the university, a news release from the school said. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on...
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
Reidsville, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Dalton McMichael High SchoolRockingham County High School.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Acquisition Financing for 203-Unit Village at Brookwood CCRC in Burlington, North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged three separate loans to fund the acquisition of The Village at Brookwood (TVAB), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Burlington. Opened in 2003, TVAB features 155 independent living units, 12 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 24 skilled nursing units...
