Chapel Hill, NC

Scarlet Nation

NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley ready for season

WAKE FOREST — NC State senior commit Tamarcus Cooley has less phone calls and text messages to worry about since he committed to the Wolfpack on July 4. Cooley woke up at after 5 a.m. and called up NCSU coach Dave Doeren at 6 a.m. to give him the news. Now, he’s been getting ready for his senior season, got to meet some of the other Wolfpack recruits at Alpha Wolf on July 29 and is excited a bout playing his first game for Rolesville (N.C.) High on Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Opponents 2022: NC State

North Carolina hosts in-state rival North Carolina State to wrap up its regular season. A year ago, UNC lost a heartbreaker 34-30 in Raleigh after blowing a nine-point lead with 2:12 remaining in the contest. The Wolfpack scored twice in that span to steal a victory. In fact, the Pack scored two touchdowns in a span of 26 seconds to shock the Tar Heels.
RALEIGH, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Offers Texas Tech Commit Miquel Dingle Jr.

Yesterday NC State offered 3-star 2023 Linebacker Miquel Dingle Jr. (6’2″/215). What makes this interesting is the fact that Dingle verbally committed to Texas Tech back on June 21st. Ironically, the Wolfpack will play the Red Raiders this year on September 17th at home. Dingle plays for Byrnes...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Coach K gives rousing speech to Duke football team

Mike Krzyzewski retired as Duke basketball head coach in April, but he's still in Durham as an ambassador to the school. So this past week, new Duke football head coach Mike Elko wisely called on the legend to impart a few words of wisdom on a program that won only one ACC game across David ...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Looking Ahead: D'Marco Dunn

Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI. THI’s annual series taking a look at each of the Tar Heels on North Carolina's 2022-23...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High Point University Athletics

Newton Wins 98th Carolinas Open

GREENSBORO, N.C. - High Point University men's golf redshirt sophomore Grady Newton captured the 98th Carolinas Open Presented by Synergy Systems & Solutions last Thursday in dramatic fashion. The tournament was conducted by the Carolinas PGA at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and featured a field of the best amateurs and PGA Club professionals in North and South Carolina.
GREENSBORO, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
DURHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

