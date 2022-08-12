'He was literally throwing it back' | Texas man found guilty of child sexual assault drinks water during verdict reading, dies afterwards

Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Wendy's employee charged with murder after allegedly hitting customer in Arizona
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Wendy's employee from Arizona is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 67-year-old customer he allegedly attacked. The customer originally made a complaint about his food order and Kendrick allegedly responded by walking out from behind the service counter and hitting the customer's head.
WLTX.com
'Dangerous and illegal act': South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences
CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
WLTX.com
'No one's gonna believe me' | Witness describes near miss at Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
WLTX.com
FWC: 11-year-old boy bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy had a portion of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys this past weekend. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday of a boy who was bitten by a shark.
WLTX.com
NFL star's brother wanted in killing of youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A youth football scrimmage in Lancaster, Texas on Saturday night turned fatal when a physical confrontation between opposing coaches resulted in the shooting death of Michael Hickmon, one of the coaches. Lancaster Police say the brother of former Broncos' Super Bowl 50 star Aqib Talib, Yaqub...
WLTX.com
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
WLTX.com
WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
WLTX.com
DHEC accepting applications for $2,500 Champions of the Environment grants for K-12 classroom projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The application period is now open for teachers of kindergarten through 12th grade for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) Champions of the Environment grant. The funding is available for support of classroom projects that build environmental awareness among students. Teachers have until...
WLTX.com
Flooding could happen more often in the Midlands in the future
The Midlands of South Carolina sees all types of flooding. This could increase thanks to climate change.
