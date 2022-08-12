ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI

By O
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13clxo_0hGFvxcZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddSeP_0hGFvxcZ00

Source: James Devaney / Getty

A few days ago the FBI raided Donald Trump ‘s Mar-A-Lago property in what now is being said was for Top Secret nuclear documents that could be sold for quite the King Kong grip, but the question still remains, “Who dropped dime on Donald Trump?”

According to The Independent , many people are whispering the names of not only Jared Kushner, but even Trump’s often pissed off wife, Melania Trump. While a raid of the entire Mar-A-Lago establishment would’ve taken a few days to complete, the FBI completed it in a matter of hours seemingly knowing exactly where they needed to search to find the materials that Trump and his team lifted from The White House after the American people gave him and his administration the boot. In total the FBI took back 15 boxes worth of documents many of which were labeled “Top Secret.”

Thing is many say only someone close to Donald would know where he kept his unmentionables and that would be the only person who could inform authorities on where to search.

Many began to wonder if Jared might’ve given up Trump to cover his own butt in possibly investigations against him and what he did during his time in the White House, but also could a vengeful Melania have decided to do what she could to see her unfaithful porno-star raw doggin’ husband behind bars? Former deputy assistant FBI director and head of the counterintelligence division Peter Strzok responded to a George Conway tweet wondering who the mole could be saying “also, might be Melanie.”

Regardless of who it is they did the country a huge favor by getting nuclear secrets out of the hands of the most dangerous threat to American democracy this country has ever seen.

During an interview on MSNBC, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson said that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner could’ve also been the one to dial 1-800-Crime Stoppers to get some heat off his own ass while getting some credit for doing the right thing.

“I think there were a lot of stories a few weeks ago about Jared and Ivanka trying to back away from Trump and trying to start their own brand, essentially break off from Trump and pulling away from the Trump orbit,” Mr Wilson said. “I think Jared Kushner has a great paranoia for reasons to do with his family’s past. He doesn’t ever want to ever go to jail. I suspect that the FBI and folks have a persuasive argument there that he should talk.”

Hopefully this is the nail in the coffin for the MAGA era that’s divided a country and left domestic terrorists taking matters into their own pale hands in the name of Donald Trump.

The post Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Mary Trump points towards Jared Kushner as FBI informant

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, claimed there are a multitude of reasons to believe that Jared Kushner is the FBI informant working with the Justice Department before the Mar-a-Lago search -- possibly to avoid a criminal investigation of his own. Agreeing with...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Us Weekly

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, White House Years and Beyond

An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The White House#American
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Karl Rove incorrectly claimed there was 'statistically' no way Trump could lose the 2020 election, Jared Kushner writes

Karl Rove assured Jared Kushner Trump couldn't lose the 2020 election, Kushner writes. Kushner recalls Rove calling him on election night 2020 after Trump prematurely declared victory. "He's going to win. Statistically, there's no way the Democrats can catch up with you now," Rove said. Former Trump White House advisor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

After raid, former Clinton aide suggests Trump giving dirt to Putin

Before the FBI's search warrant on Mar-a-Lago was unsealed Friday, Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri suggested former President Donald Trump provided "Kompromat" — or damaging information on a world leader — to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Palmieri, director of communications for Hillary of America's 2016 campaign, never mentioned Trump...
POTUS
K97.5

K97.5

347
Followers
378
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy