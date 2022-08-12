Unlike the straight lines carefully drawn by architects, the work done at architecture tech firm Black Spectacles is rarely so straightforward. For Founder and CEO Marc Teer, it zigs and zags, a winding process that drives ambition at the 30-person company. But in a field built on creativity, the small team’s passion for the art form lays the necessary foundation for the monumental task of improving the industry and helping the community.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO