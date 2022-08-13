Read full article on original website
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing
Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
4-year-old riding allegedly stolen scooter with dad killed in NYC crash
Four-year-old Mario Rosario was on the scooter with his father and suffered severe head injuries. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
wufe967.com
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. “I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
Large Sinkholes Close Jersey Shore Beach
A beach in Monmouth County has been closed due to several large sinkholes, authorities said. The sinkholes are near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach near McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach police said. "The area is fenced off and we ask the public to remain clear for safety reasons,"...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
HipHopDX.com
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
wrnjradio.com
‘Find my iPad’ helps police track down thief in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man who allegedly stole a car, was in possession of several stolen items, and then flees a traffic stop was tracked down by one of his victims, who used an app to locate a stolen iPad. On August 14, at 4:24...
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
