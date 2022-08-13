ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Fairview, NJ
Ocean Grove, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Salman Rushdie
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Large Sinkholes Close Jersey Shore Beach

A beach in Monmouth County has been closed due to several large sinkholes, authorities said. The sinkholes are near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach near McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach police said. "The area is fenced off and we ask the public to remain clear for safety reasons,"...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NewsBreak
Qatar
Daily Voice

It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop

A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ

