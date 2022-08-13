ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Taste of Country

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
The Boot

Little Big Town Announce Their Tenth Studio Album, ‘Mr. Sun’

Little Big Town are ready to start their next musical chapter. On Tuesday (July 19), the country quartet announced their next studio album, Mr. Sun, which is due out in September. The project will feature previously-released tracks like "Hell Yeah," the group's current single, and "All Summer." Still, there's plenty...
Taste of Country

Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022

Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November. The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.
Taste of Country

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
The Boot

Clayton Anderson Announces New Album, ‘Made in the USA’

Clayton Anderson is ready to get personal. The country singer-songwriter is set to release his third studio album Made in the USA on Sept. 16, marking what he notes as his most reflective and meaningful release to date. “Every song on this album has a special meaning to me," Anderson...
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers’ ‘Purgatory’ Album Has Gone Certified Platinum

Look at Tyler Childers getting some much deserved recognition. It feels like it was yesterday when the Eastern Kentuckian rocked our worlds with his 2017 Purgatory album, featuring songs we all still spin to this date, like “Feathered Indians,” “Whitehouse Road,” “Lady May,” “Universal Sound,” “I Swear (To God),” and hell, the whole track list.
