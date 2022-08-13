Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes
Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
Amy Grant Loves Her Kids With Every Heartbeat! Get to Know the Musician’s Children
She may have tons of hit songs, awards and fans around the world, but there’s nothing Amy Grant loves more than her kids. The musician is the proud mom to four children: three from her marriage to Gary Chapman, one with current husband Vince Gill and one she “inherited” upon tying the knot with the “When I Call Your Name” crooner.
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Vince Gill pays tribute to wife Amy Grant after she was injured in an accident
Vince Gill used a song he wrote for his wife, fellow singer, Amy Grant to show love for her after a bike accident left her with a concussion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
RELATED PEOPLE
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife
Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist. According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love...
Go Behind the Scenes with Caroline Jones on Tour with the Zac Brown Band
There are few things greater than live music. Hearing singers and musicians hit every note of new and old songs under the roar of an enraptured audience is an experience all its own. But what happens in the hours and days after those musicians step off stage? The hours and days before they step on stage?
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]
Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Big Town Announce Their Tenth Studio Album, ‘Mr. Sun’
Little Big Town are ready to start their next musical chapter. On Tuesday (July 19), the country quartet announced their next studio album, Mr. Sun, which is due out in September. The project will feature previously-released tracks like "Hell Yeah," the group's current single, and "All Summer." Still, there's plenty...
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album
Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.
Chris Stapleton & Tom Petty Guitar Player Mike Campbell Sing The Hell Out Of Petty’s “I Should Have Known It”
Talk about one of the all time country music greats, paying homage to one of the best artists in rock history. I’m fully convinced that Chris Stapleton could write a song from any genre he wants and release it, and it would be a mega-hit. From country, to southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022
Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November. The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
Clayton Anderson Announces New Album, ‘Made in the USA’
Clayton Anderson is ready to get personal. The country singer-songwriter is set to release his third studio album Made in the USA on Sept. 16, marking what he notes as his most reflective and meaningful release to date. “Every song on this album has a special meaning to me," Anderson...
Tyler Childers’ ‘Purgatory’ Album Has Gone Certified Platinum
Look at Tyler Childers getting some much deserved recognition. It feels like it was yesterday when the Eastern Kentuckian rocked our worlds with his 2017 Purgatory album, featuring songs we all still spin to this date, like “Feathered Indians,” “Whitehouse Road,” “Lady May,” “Universal Sound,” “I Swear (To God),” and hell, the whole track list.
Comments / 0