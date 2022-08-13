ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CBS Minnesota

Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (8-9-9). United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville. Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season. United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.
Galaxy rout Whitecaps behind Samuel Grandsir

Samuel Grandsir scored twice for the first time in his two-season MLS tenure to lead the LA Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez converted from the penalty spot for his team-leading 10th goal of the season for the Galaxy, who scored their first four goals before halftime to secure just their second victory in their last seven games.
Sebastian Driussi’s late goal lifts Austin FC past Sporting KC

Sebastian Driussi's goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time was the difference as Austin FC roared from behind to beat visiting Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Driussi's goal, his league-leading 17th of the season, came after a crossing pass from Ethan...
LAFC erupt for 5 goals in second half, rout Charlotte FC

Host Los Angeles FC exploded for five second-half goals and rolled to a 5-0 win over expansion side Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango tallied goals in a 28-minute span, leading Western Conference-leading LAFC to another win in what is on pace to be the team's best season in its fifth season of existence.
Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL

Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
