WNDU
South Bend barber shop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As parents work around the clock to make sure their kids are ready for school, one item that can get missed on that back-to-school checklist is a haircut. That’s why the 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barber shop in South...
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Aug. 15–23)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in South Bend
Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
WNDU
RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
95.3 MNC
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
WNDU
Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
95.3 MNC
Next one day hiring event at South Bend Police Department
There is just one week left for people interested in becoming a South Bend Police Officer to get their applications in to take part in the third Summer Prospect Day. Applications are due next Monday, August 22nd. Prospect Day is set for Saturday, the 27th. The expedited hiring event condenses...
WNDU
Candidates express interest in Walorski’s open 2nd District seat
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County. Updated: moments ago. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork. Man taken to...
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend to host Community Action Group meeting
The City of South Bend will host a Community Action Group meeting about crisis response procedures. It’s set to take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. o’clock on Aug. 23 at the Brown Intermediate School gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend to find out about the...
WNDU
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code. The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
valpo.life
Indiana American Water cuts ribbon for a solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary
Indiana American Water hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 5 for a new solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary. This solar array not only provides an environmentally conscious energy source but will ultimately reduce our operating costs and keep water rates more affordable for customers in the long run.
WNDU
Bluhm County Park holds grand opening for first all-inclusive playground
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As soon as the ribbon was cut, kids rushed to play on the new inclusive playground at Bluhm County Park in LaPorte County. The grand opening on Saturday invited kids and families to play while they enjoyed music, refreshments, giveaways, coloring, and more. The new...
WNDU
Michiana churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
95.3 MNC
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill expected to file to run for 2nd District Congressional seat
You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski, who died...
WNDU
Portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka closed for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. N. Main Street just south of the Church Street intersection was closed on Monday for street improvements. You’ll still be able to get to downtown businesses...
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
