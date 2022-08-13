ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in South Bend

Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Martins National Day of Hiring Event

Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores

Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Next one day hiring event at South Bend Police Department

There is just one week left for people interested in becoming a South Bend Police Officer to get their applications in to take part in the third Summer Prospect Day. Applications are due next Monday, August 22nd. Prospect Day is set for Saturday, the 27th. The expedited hiring event condenses...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Candidates express interest in Walorski’s open 2nd District seat

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County. Updated: moments ago. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork. Man taken to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend to host Community Action Group meeting

The City of South Bend will host a Community Action Group meeting about crisis response procedures. It’s set to take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. o’clock on Aug. 23 at the Brown Intermediate School gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend to find out about the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka closed for repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. N. Main Street just south of the Church Street intersection was closed on Monday for street improvements. You’ll still be able to get to downtown businesses...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI

