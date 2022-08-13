ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KTVZ

Effort to recall Los Angeles DA fails to quality for ballot

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will not face a recall election after officials determined Monday that the campaign looking to oust him failed to gather enough valid signatures. The effort needed 566,857 valid signatures to place Gascón’s job on the ballot, but it fell nearly 47,000 signatures...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

