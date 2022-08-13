Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
KRMG
Millions of people in Midwest to experience 'extreme heat belt' by 2053: Report
NEW YORK — Millions of Americans are at risk of experiencing an "extreme heat belt" that would affect parts of the Midwest over the next three decades, according to a new report from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation. By 2053, 1,023 counties, an area home to more...
KRMG
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
KRMG
School bus crashes into Ohio house, driver taken to hospital, no students injured
School bus crashes into Ohio house, driver taken to hospital, no students injured The bus driver was trapped after the crash but eventually was removed and taken to the hospital. (NCD)
KRMG
OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman
HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRMG
Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside Colorado bar, police say
Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside Colorado bar, police say Police said the shooter drove up in a vehicle, exited and fired dozens of rounds at patrons outside the bar. (NCD)
KRMG
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
KRMG
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church “If they are here, and they want to go, we want to get them somewhere,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. (NCD)
KRMG
Police: 1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser
Police: 1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser The suspect was also detained for the death of a woman in a nearby town that occurred after the crash. (NCD)
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRMG
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The...
KRMG
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary...
KRMG
Police: Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at apartment
Police: Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at apartment The property manager called 911 told dispatchers that he had allegedly seen blood in the hallway and heard a woman screaming. (NCD)
Comments / 0