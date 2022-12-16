Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic
It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
dailyphew.com
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
PETS・
Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue
A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
The Fastest Repair For Loose Springs In Your Sofa
If you've noticed that your sofa doesn't feel as comfortable as usual, then it probably needs some attention, Here's the fastest repair for loose springs.
First Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new home
The first ever litter of Pallas’s cats to be born at Cotswold Wildlife Park were seen exploring their new home.Cotswold Wildlife Park announced their arrival on Monday (8 August), marking International Cat Day.Tull and Penelope are the proud parents of the kittens, who are the first to be born at the facility since the species was introduced in 2010.Births in captivity are considered rare for Pallas’s cats, with just four other European zoological collections successfully breeding the species in the past year.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth controlAbandoned flamingo chick raised by two adoptive fathers at English zooGiant panda twins incubated after birth at Chinese zoo
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family as a Timid Stray but Starts to Learn to Be Brave with Help of Their Cat
A kitten came to a family as a timid stray and started to learn to be brave with the help of their cat. Two kittens arrived at Salty Animal Rescue in Ontario, Canada in need of a lot of TLC. Salt (cream) and Pepper (tabby) were paired up at the Hamilton Animal Services as both of them were deemed under-socialized.
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
PETS・
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
