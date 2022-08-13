Bret Bielema offered Illinois fans a ray of hope by going 5-7 in a 2021 debut campaign highlighted by a nine-overtime win at Penn State and the first victory over rival Northwestern since 2014. Getting the Illini to a bowl game is among the next challenges for a team that returns just six starters on each side of the ball. “Just knowing our roster, not that I didn’t like our roster a year ago, it’s just you’re more comfortable,” Bielema said. “You know their strengths, you know their weaknesses, you know how they handle moments.” The offense will look markedly different when Illinois opens the season at home against Wyoming on Aug. 27 after Bielema tapped former UTSA offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to take over for Tony Petersen following a dismal passing attack in 2021.

