Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
Detroit News
What to know about GLWA water main break: What communities are impacted, how long until fix
A water main break Saturday near the regional water authority’s water treatment facility in St. Clair County prompted it to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories. The water main distributes finished drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities...
Michigan Boil Water Advisory Goes Into Effect, Nearly 930K Folks Impacted
Nearly 935,000 people have to boil their water after a water main broke at Michigan’s Great Lakes Water Authority. On Saturday, officials reported that the break occurred at the Lake Huron facility. Now, officials have placed 23 Michigan communities under precautionary boil water advisories. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
Water bills jump for some Oakland Township residents
At about 750 homes in Oakland Township people are going to their mailbox, getting their water bill, and getting a shock. Many are just finding out about a major increase in the price of water.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MDOT closing traffic lanes this week on US-23 from Swartz Creek to Maple Road
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The shoulder and a lane of US-23 in Genesee County are scheduled to be closed this week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues expoxy seal coating and other bridge repairs. MDOT plans to close the shoulder and a lane of northbound US-23 from Maple Road...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
wgrt.com
Water Main Break at Metcalf Road Affects Water Service in Southeast Michigan
A water main break at the Metcalf Road plant of the Great Lakes Water Authority has resulted in water pressure issues and a boil water advisory for parts of Southeast Michigan. Officials are currently meeting to discuss the plan for handling the emergency, but Everbridge (an emergency alert system) has...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Not holding their tongues: Up North restaurants report rise in rude behavior
It’s been a record-breaking summer for Spanglish, a Mexican restaurant in Traverse City. But it hasn’t been without its problems. Co-owner Anna Serrano said some of her customers have been frustrated with wait times. “So you throw your menu on the floor and kind of have a fit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
thesalinepost.com
Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital
Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
Expert: Michigan could see another gas price hike
Now might be a good time fill your gas tank up.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
michiganradio.org
Michigan's mosquito population plummets during hot, dry summer
Mosquito populations are down in Michigan this summer. Michigan State University microbiology and entomology professor Ned Walker said they are only 10% of what they were last year. He said that is probably due to this summer's hot, dry weather. Walker's team monitors disease-carrying species. He said the lack of...
Comments / 0