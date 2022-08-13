ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan's mosquito population plummets during hot, dry summer

Mosquito populations are down in Michigan this summer. Michigan State University microbiology and entomology professor Ned Walker said they are only 10% of what they were last year. He said that is probably due to this summer's hot, dry weather. Walker's team monitors disease-carrying species. He said the lack of...
MICHIGAN STATE

