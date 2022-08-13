Read full article on original website
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
UK pushes ahead with Rwanda migrant scheme as small boats keep coming
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Housed in a detention centre in southern England, Aladeen says he risked his life to travel thousands of miles from his homeland of Syria to escape being forced to fight in the military of President Bashar al-Assad.
BBC
Channel migrants: More than 20,000 people arrive in UK in 2022
More than 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. On Saturday 607 made the crossing in 14 boats - the third time the total has exceeded 600 in 2022. There were 28,526 crossings detected in 2021. By this point...
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show
A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Man, 38, appears in court flanked by two cops to face terror charges after being arrested at Luton airport after flight back from Turkey
A Briton accused of being a terrorist in the Middle East has appeared in court today charged with terror offences and was remanded in custody. Aine Leslie Davis, 38, also known as Aine Leslie Rodrigues and Hamza Davis, was arrested after his flight from Turkey landed at Luton Airport last night.
Can you pass the British Citizenship test? Twenty four questions given to migrants
The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the country. Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeing citizenship and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life. But it has faced criticism for including questions that many British-born citizens would not know. Last week, The Independent revealed that one migrant took the test a record 118 times at the cost of £50 each time. Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
tatler.com
Rishi Sunak adds pool and tennis court to £1.5 million Yorkshire home
The race for the next British Prime Minister is well and truly underway, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss down to the final two candidates for the position. According to research conducted by Politico, Truss is currently leading the vote, with 56 per cent of the government backing her for the role.
Truss putting millions of vulnerable people ‘at risk of real destitution’, says Sunak
Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss was today accused by rival Rishi Sunak of putting vulnerable people “at risk of real destitution” after she indicated she will put tax cuts and fracking above support payments for families facing unaffordable fuel bills.At a hustings event in Cheltenham, Ms Truss said she wanted to “deal with the issue of high costs”, but insisted she would not spell out how she would do so until she is installed in Downing Street in September.Asked how she would deal with the cost-of-living crisis which will see millions of Britons facing domestic energy bills of £3,500...
BBC
Tijuana rocked by wave of violent crime
Thousands of federal troops have been deployed to several Mexican border cities, including Tijuana, amid a flare up in gang violence. The northern state of Baja California was hit by a wave of arson that saw nearly 30 vehicles burned and highways blocked on Friday night. It followed a week...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
Saharan Britain: Aerial views of England show scorched earth as parts of the UK resemble a desert after fields and trees turn brown in heatwave
Aerial shots have revealed the impact of Britain's heatwave which has left farmers with parched crops and vast desert-like landscapes in areas normally be filled with swathes of greenery, as the country endured its driest July since 1935 and record-breaking 40C temperatures. Patches of scorched grass can be seen across...
‘The house was freezing’: life during blackouts of 1970s Britain
When Judy Young first saw the government’s response to concerns over power supplies could be potential blackouts this winter, her first thought was: “Thank God I haven’t got young children any more.”. On Tuesday, it was reported that under the government’s latest “reasonable worst case scenario” plan,...
Boris Johnson is 'looking for a new marital home with wife Carrie in Dulwich Village' when he leaves Downing Street
Boris Johnson appears to be taking notes from a former Prime Minister, as he looks to buy a house in the same south London suburb Margaret Thatcher moved to after she left No 10 Downing Street. The outgoing Prime Minister, 58, will be leaving his role next month and has...
