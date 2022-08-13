ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB expert rejects idea that Alabama goes undefeated in SEC

By AJ Spurr
 2 days ago
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s not uncommon for Alabama to run the table, or at least come close to it. Two-loss regular seasons are rare for the Crimson Tide, but dropping a single game against a legitimate opponent happens often.

Think back to 2019 when Alabama lost at home game to Joe Burrow and LSU; or 2021, when the Crimson Tide lost a close one to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

Losses happen. This program is comprised of humans.

ESPN’s Doug Kezirian argues that Alabama going undefeated in SEC play this season isn’t likely.

“The SEC is typically known for quality football, but truthfully, Bama and Georgia have been on a different tier over the past decade (aside from LSU’s national title season). However, teams on that second tier have really improved recently and seem poised for solid campaigns,” writes Kezirian. “Brian Kelly figures to turn LSU around and has always maximized talent. Jimbo Fisher has Texas A&M headed in the right direction, including last year’s upset of Bama, and transfer QB Max Johnson should shine. Lane Kiffin has made Ole Miss dangerous, and Sam Pittman has Arkansas in a groove. And thanks to transfers, Tennessee should be much better this season. I singled out those schools because Alabama has to face all of them, in addition to rival Auburn, which the Tide needed overtime to beat last year.”

Alabama’s 2022 roster returns a lot of star power headlined by Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. The schedule is favorable for Alabama with the two toughest games on the road being Tennessee and Texas.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2022 offseason comes to a close.

