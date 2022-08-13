ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
97ZOK

20 of the Worst Summer Jobs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

20 of the Worst Jobs to Have in Minnesota During the Summer. The last few days have been an actual sauna in the midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been feeling the heat wave that's been rolling through the entire United States and most of us have retreated indoors to our air-conditioned homes and workspaces. Unfortunately, some jobs are happening in the thick of the hot temperatures and have been labeled as some of the worst jobs to have in the summer heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
963kklz.com

Wisconsin Drivers Dodging Porta Pottys On Freeway

Wisconsin drivers found themselves in a pretty poopy situation recently. They had to suddenly avoid not hitting random porta potty’s that were all over the freeway. A truck carrying them somehow lost the load and they were sprawled all over the freeway! Sadly some drivers were not so lucky and several cars were damaged because of it. One person said his car may be totaled because of the damage the porta potty did to his car. A total of 4 cars were damaged and towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported to any of the drivers. As Carla said, “Skid Marks Everywhere!”
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints

The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Kamsi Beauty

Looking, feeling and even smelling your best can oftentimes be found with the perfect lotion, scrub or moisturizer. These skin care products can also bring extreme relief to itchy or sensitive skin. Local entrepreneur Janika Mbagwu, owner of Kamsi Beauty always wanted to find products that worked for her family, so she turned her hobby into a passion! We learn more about Kamsi Beauty during the latest edition of Made in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

