Wisconsin drivers found themselves in a pretty poopy situation recently. They had to suddenly avoid not hitting random porta potty’s that were all over the freeway. A truck carrying them somehow lost the load and they were sprawled all over the freeway! Sadly some drivers were not so lucky and several cars were damaged because of it. One person said his car may be totaled because of the damage the porta potty did to his car. A total of 4 cars were damaged and towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported to any of the drivers. As Carla said, “Skid Marks Everywhere!”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO