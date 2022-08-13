ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97ZOK

Sandy Wisconsin Trail Leads To Spectacular Views Of Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is a severely underrated hiking location, and this sandy trail in Wisconsin shows why you need to explore our closest Great Lake ASAP. When people think of hiking, they usually think of throwing on the backpack and trudging up a mountain to set up a pup tent and eat a can of beans.
TRAVEL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
97ZOK

20 of the Worst Summer Jobs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

20 of the Worst Jobs to Have in Minnesota During the Summer. The last few days have been an actual sauna in the midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been feeling the heat wave that's been rolling through the entire United States and most of us have retreated indoors to our air-conditioned homes and workspaces. Unfortunately, some jobs are happening in the thick of the hot temperatures and have been labeled as some of the worst jobs to have in the summer heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints

The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/15/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 26,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, that’s a 16 percent drop in new cases from the previous week and the second decrease in numbers in as many weeks. There were also 123 deaths over the past week, since the Friday before. The CDC reports 42 counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s down 59 counties a week ago. There were an additional 48 counties now rated at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 34 the week before. The remaining 12 counties are at the Low Community Level, 3 more than the previous week. The regional counties on the High Level list include Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Fayette, Lawrence, and Marion. The remaining counties, including Richland, Jasper, Effingham, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, and White are on the Medium Level list.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
97ZOK

This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois

Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

This Huge Pretzel Served In Wisconsin Is As Big As Steering Wheel

If you've got the taste for a pretzel, I mean a really big one. Then this is well worth the trip to Wisconsin. When it comes to salty snacks, my favorite of all time is easily pretzels. My dad was a big fan, so that's how I was introduced to the tasty treat. Of course, I love them all. It doesn't matter what shape or size. I really enjoy the rods. My favorite pretzel has to be a big soft one. Like the kind you get at a sporting event. I will also accept pretzel bits. Those are at the top of my list for bar appetizers.
WISCONSIN STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois gas prices dwindle down, but could be rising again soon

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.26 a gallon. GasBuddy says prices in Illinois are 79.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand 96.6 cents higher than this time last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
CHICAGO, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Please keep our first responders safe on the roadways

Last summer I was one of the many Illinoisans who was assisted on the roadside by an Illinois State Trooper after my car got a flat tire during a rainstorm. Police, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck operators are among the many first responders who assist motorists in distress alongside our highways. But every time they stop to help someone, they are putting themselves in great danger, as we saw once again a few weeks ago when a state trooper investigating a crash was struck by a drunk driver and had to be hospitalized.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees

Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
BELOIT, WI
