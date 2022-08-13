Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
3 shot at Six Flags amusement park in Illinois
Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday night.
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident
CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to officials. Ted Widen was […]
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Local Baker Whips Up Delicious 815 Cookies In Time For Rockford’s 815 Day
If you love supporting local businesses, now's the perfect time to jump into 815 Day!. Every year since I can remember, this has been a big day in the Stateline. All across the Rockford area, 815 Day really celebrates the city, shopping local, and especially supporting small businesses! Who's your favorite local business in the Stateline? I'd have to say... Humble Bee Bakery based out of Machesney Park.
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
Summer Fun Is Ending Early For One Illinois Pool
As I sit here wearing a sweatshirt in August, I am bummed to learn that one Rockford pool is closing for the 2022 season early. Is it because it's stupid cool right now for August? No. Is it because pool attendance has been low this summer? I don't think so.
