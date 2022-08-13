Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight
Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
Fathers & Sons, Baseball, and The Field of Dreams w/ John Smoltz
On this episode, Will sits down with Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves Pitcher John Smoltz to discuss the greater significance of the Field of Dreams movie, and how it is not just a story of America, but of the bonds forged by baseball between fathers and sons. John opens up about why being on site in Dyersville, Iowa has an added significance on the morning of his father’s passing.
Kevin Costner Honored Ray Liotta At ‘Field Of Dreams’ Baseball Game
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Baseball fans got a touching surprise during the 2022 “Field of Dreams” baseball game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Tony La Russa Is Taking Managing Advice From Fans During Games
Tony La Russa got managerial advice from a fan in the second row.
Dodgers News: Royals Honor Vin Scully Before First Pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Dodgers fans and baseball fans alike mourned the passing of Vin Scully last week. Even though Vin lived a full life that the vast majority of us could only dream of, his passing was an event that saddened the millions of people’s lives that he changed forever. In the days following the loss of Vin, baseball stadiums across the country honored the Dodges legend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Viewership Plummets in 2nd Year
The most famous quote from the baseball classic “Field of Dreams” is “If you build it, he will come.”. Unfortunately for MLB, that was not the case for the second-annual Field of Dreams game — held in Dyersville, Iowa, amid the lush cornfields where the film was shot.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0