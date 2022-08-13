Read full article on original website
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Martin Lewis issues two-day warning to millions of Amazon Prime subscribers
The money-saving expert has alerted users to a way to keep your Amazon subscription at a lower price after the retail giant announced plans to raise Prime subscription prices for the first time since 2014. Customers should get ready for Thursday, 15 September, because Amazon is expected to hike up...
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
These Popular Costco Items Just Disappeared From Store Shelves—Customers Are So Mad!
There’s no denying that shopping at Costco will always be a one-of-a-kind experience. More often than not, you’ll end up buying more than what you initially came for. (Yup, we can totally relate!) From bakery items to furniture, and even household appliances, Costco pretty much has a lot to offer. The best part? Their items are sold at affordable prices and they usually come in bulk, so you definitely get your money’s worth!
Android warning for all users – 13 ‘phone breaking’ spam apps to delete now
A CYBERSECURITY team has flagged a baker's dozen worth of malicious apps in the Google Play Store, putting Android users everywhere at risk. The malicious apps have been downloaded by millions of unsuspecting users. Cybersecurity analysts at McAfee published a blog explaining the threat of HiddenAds, a new strain of...
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct rebate checks worth $325 to be sent out to millions
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to receive up to $325 in tax rebates starting this week. Emily Boesen, a spokeswoman for Indiana's state auditor's office, announced checks will start printing on Monday, meaning residents can expect their rebate as early as Thursday. The process had been delayed due to a paper shortage, meaning the original $125 check can now be combined with the state's newest relief money, equating to up to $325. Married couples filing jointly can expect even more.
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
Recover deleted messages from Facebook’s Messenger app
Following up on our previous article on how to delete messages from Facebook’s or rather Meta’s Messenger app in this quick guide will show you how to recover deleted messages. If you or a family member have inadvertently deleted messages from the Meta Messenger app and would like to recover them, theses tips will show how to recover those deleted messages depending on how long it is been since the original message was deleted. Unfortunately sometimes though it is impossible to recover those messages that been deleted for quite some time.
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
Engadget
Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers
If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
Thrillist
Over 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Pizza Was Recalled Due to Metal Shards
According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods in Woodridge, Illinois is recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen pizza that might be contaminated with pieces of metal. The recall was issued after the company reported to FSIS that customers had called and complained that metal was found in pizza.
The Verge
Snapchat’s paid subscription is already a hit
Snap is finding early success with its paid subscription service Snapchat Plus. The company says it has amassed 1 million paid users since launching Snapchat Plus in late June. A Snapchat Plus subscription gives users early and exclusive access to features for $3.99 a month, including changing the app icon...
Target, Kohl's Seek to Drive Traffic With New In-Store Concepts
After the failed sale of Kohl’s (KSS) , the department store chain has been making some big changes. Only time will tell if these changes were made a day late and a dollar short. Kohl's ended its negotiations with Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) citing a volatile market, but since...
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
Frozen pizzas recalled because they may contain metal pieces
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The USDA has announced a recall for frozen pizzas that may be contaminated with metal pieces.Home Run Inn has had consumer complaints about extraneous materials, including metal, being found in their Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, the USDA said.The recalled pizzas were made on June 6 of this year and have a "best by" date of "12/03/22." The cartons are 33.5 ounces.The also have the establishment number of "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the recall alert.There have been no reports of injury or illness, the USDA said.For more information on this recall, visit this link.If you have any of the recalled pizzas, throw them away or return them to the story.
Digital Trends
How to control app access to other apps on a Mac
When you install new apps on your Mac, you might be asked to give them access to other applications. For instance, if you download an app for editing images, you’ll likely see a prompt to allow access to your Photos app. This lets that app sync with or retrieve data from these other spots.
Android Authority
How to delete an address on Amazon
One of Amazon’s best features is its quick home delivery, with most deliveries arriving in just a couple of days if you’re a Prime subscriber. If you’ve moved recently, you might have forgotten to update the necessary information on Amazon. You certainly don’t want to be in a situation where your deliveries are sent to your old address. Here’s how to delete addresses on Amazon. Don’t want to keep your Amazon account at all? Here’s how to delete that too.
