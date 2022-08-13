Read full article on original website
White River and Irving Peak Fires Burn 943 Acres Combined
The White River and Irving Peak fires have burned a combined 143 acres since Tuesday night, with a Red Flag Warning in place. Abnormally warm weather conditions along with low humidity have resulted in unstable weather conditions. Lightning strikes within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest caused the fires on August 12.
Fires Northwest of Plain Still 0% Contained
A more advanced Type 2 incident management team took command of the White River and Irving Peak fires Tuesday morning. The fires, burning within a few miles of each other northwest of Plain, are still sitting at about 675 combined acres and 0% containment. Northwest Team 7 Public Information Officer...
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
Confluence Introduces New Radiation Treatment Center for Moses Lake
Confluence Health recently approved plans for a new radiation treatment center for Moses Lake. In 2018, the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and Confluence Health partnered to raise over $3.5 million for the project. Plans for the new treatment center were put on hold due to construction costs and lack of...
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
13 people displaced after early Wednesday morning apartment building fire near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Thirteen people have been displaced following an apartment fire early Wednesday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded about 2 a.m. to the Five Star Apartments on Arnold Drive in the Larson community. Capt. Travis Svilar says crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the apartment complex.
Man’s Body Recovered After Fall Near Snoqualmie Pass
Deputies say a man is dead from an apparent fall in what they call steep, rugged, mountainous terrain in Kittitas County. The body of 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero of Seattle was spotted by helicopter Wednesday morning, and was then hoisted out of the area because of rugged terrain. Gomiero's body was...
Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday
Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
Increased Heat and Possible Thunderstorms Could Bring Unstable Wildfire Conditions This Week
The National Weather Service forecasts potentially unstable weather patterns throughout the week, escalating current wildfire threats. Unstable weather conditions may result in rapid fire growth for the White River and Irving Peak fires on Wednesday and Thursday. A Red Flag Warning was issued for the central cascade area west of...
Chelan PUD Moving Forward With Lake Chelan Substation
Chelan County PUD is moving forward with construction of a new power substation on the North Shore of Lake Chelan. PUD commissioners are considering the final contracting step for the project, as well as a boost to its overall budget. Project Manager Gary Rice says more money is needed because...
Cashmere Accepts Their Six-Year Transportation Plan
Cashmere city council accepted their six-year transportation plan, a $16,325,000 street improvement project list for 2023-2028. The first priority on this list is to reconstruct Sunset Highway, starting from the east city limits to the Crunchpack facility. Transportation goals the city included are the following:. Preserving Norman, South Douglas, and...
Forest Thinning Project To Take Place Near Squilchuck State Park
The Chelan County Natural Resource Department is moving ahead next month with a forest thinning project. County commissioners awarded the project Monday morning to the lone bidder, Marcon Timber Company of Peshastin for roughly $152,000. The bid is higher than the county's estimated cost of $135,000-145,000. The forest thinning will...
Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak
Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
Two Dead in Moses Lake Fifth Wheel Fire
Two people are dead after an early Monday morning fire outside of Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said crews from Grant County Fire District #5 and Moses Lake firefighters were called out to Cougar Campers RV park in the Wheeler community east of Moses Lake around 3:45am for a fifth wheel travel trailer fully involved.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain quite hot into the weekend with mid to upper 90s likely on Saturday and Sunday.
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
Moses Lake Girl Airlifted After Being Struck by Car
An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was airlifted to a Seattle Hospital and is now recovering after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the girl was struck Thursday evening by a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old woman. The incident happened on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake.
Two people dead from trailer fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were found dead from a trailer fire in Moses Lake early Monday morning. Fire crews from Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake responded to a fire call at Cougar Campers RV Park in Wheeler, which is east of Moses Lake. Crews first arriving to the scene saw a fifth-wheel traveling trailer that...
