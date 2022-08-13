ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears vs. Chiefs: Matt Nagy greets former players at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a familiar face greeted them in former head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy has returned to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired back in January following a disappointing 6-11 season. But it was Nagy’s handling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields that probably had most to do with him getting the axe.
NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'

Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener

The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, just an hour before the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs. Pictures on social media show the grass with divots and pockmarks, with the field in the kind of condition that often leads players to complain — and sometimes leads to injuries.
Chiefs vs. Bears preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their three-game preseason slate on Saturday with a tilt against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City. The final outcome of this game doesn’t hold any meaning for the regular season, but it’ll be an important game for every player that is trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will see the most action of the preseason during this particular game, with the starters set to only play one quarter for Kansas City.
Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state.  "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...
