Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Bears vs. Chiefs: Matt Nagy greets former players at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a familiar face greeted them in former head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy has returned to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired back in January following a disappointing 6-11 season. But it was Nagy’s handling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields that probably had most to do with him getting the axe.
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elton John concert leaves Soldier Field turf in rotten shape
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field to open the preseason on Saturday. The turf looked more like a golf course after a 72-hole tournament. To say there were divots would be kind. Place the blame on Elton John if you are looking for a fall guy.
NFLPA president JC Tretter on Soldier Field conditions: 'The NFL can and should do better'
Soldier Field's days of hosting the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered as the team plans to build a new stadium away from the city in Arlington Heights. Despite its history and a $632 million renovation 20 years ago, the stadium may have outlived its usefulness. On Saturday, Soldier Field...
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields sees advantages in Soldier Field’s terrible turf
Justin Fields is well aware of the far from optimal turf conditions at the Chicago Bears’ home, Soldier Field. However,
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'
Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL preseason: Field for one NFL stadium criticized for embarrassing conditions
NFL preseason action is back with a number of teams hitting the field on Saturday. Unfortunately, two teams in Week 1 will battle it out on a field that is in ugly shape, to say the least. One of the first games on Saturday is between the Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
NBC Sports
Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener
The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, just an hour before the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs. Pictures on social media show the grass with divots and pockmarks, with the field in the kind of condition that often leads players to complain — and sometimes leads to injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Jason Kelce is a future Hall of Famer, so it should be expected that Philadelphia’s legendary center has the respect of his peers. Following Darius Slay, who landed at No. 77 on the list, the Eagles’ star center made the list again, coming in at No. 71. The...
Chiefs vs. Bears preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their three-game preseason slate on Saturday with a tilt against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City. The final outcome of this game doesn’t hold any meaning for the regular season, but it’ll be an important game for every player that is trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will see the most action of the preseason during this particular game, with the starters set to only play one quarter for Kansas City.
Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state. "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...
Blue Jays plot to shut down Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle
Ryan Mountcastle continues to hit well against the Toronto Blue Jays, and as a result, the visiting Baltimore Orioles can
Texans coach Lovie Smith says LB Blake Cashman 'fits the profile'
One of the more unnoticed transactions of the Houston Texans’ offseason was the acquisition of linebacker Blake Cashman. The former New York Jets linebacker has opened eyes at Texans training camp as he is looking to bounce back from a groin injury that kept him out the last 10 games of the 2021 season.
Comments / 0