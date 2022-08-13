Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
utahutes.com
Single-Game Football Tickets On Sale, 2022 Game Promotions Announced
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football is 19 days away from its 2022 season opener with single-game tickets officially going on sale today. Fans looking to see the Utes in action this season can purchase single-game tickets at www.UtahTickets.com. A limited amount of reserved tickets still remain while only standing room tickets are available for Utah's game vs. USC on Oct. 15.
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saltlakemagazine.com
Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You
Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
utahbusiness.com
When you can’t hire employees, buy them housing
Utah companies are combating inflation by subsidizing housing, increasing wages, and launching training programs. You’ve heard it a lot lately—inflation’s high, and so is the number of job openings. In a tight job market, companies across the country have struggled to attract and maintain talent. For Park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer
BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
ksl.com
This Utah school honors parents as primary educators
This story is sponsored by Paradigm Schools. Parents, do you wish your voice was heard in regard to your children's education?. One PubMed Central study found a "statistically significant association between parent involvement and a child's academic performance." Parental involvement even had a higher impact on performance than a child's intelligence level.
deseret.com
‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start
The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
Comments / 0