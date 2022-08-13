Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
The basement of this Ohio house is freaking out Zillow Gone Wild. ‘I’m so…scared’
A house on the real estate market in Cincinnati, Ohio, for $2.99 million has a popular social media page reeling thanks to its basement that doesn’t match the decor of the rest of the stunning home. When glancing through photos of the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence, the picturesque decor and...
linknky.com
Flowers at this Florence rest stop prove there is beauty everywhere
Near a rest stop just off southbound Interstate 75 is a local wonder. Sunflower fields dot the landscape of Northern Kentucky, drawing tourists in as a destination. A patch of sunflowers planted by the rest stop is in full bloom now, offering some sunshine to the drivers zooming by on the interstate.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Weekend ends with scattered storms
CINCINNATI — Soak in the great weekend weather while we have it this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be around the upper-70s this evening and then slowly fall into the 60s later tonight. While clouds will be on the rise, we'll stay mostly dry most of the night. A...
wnewsj.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington
The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
cincymusic.com
REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live
The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
Fox 19
Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
WLWT 5
Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into front doors of a Westwood Walmart
Police said a driver drove through the front door of Walmart on Ferguson Rd in Westwood. Police suspect the driver was impaired.
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue dog from 8-story building, fire captain says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is in the hospital after trying to rescue her dog from an 8-story building in downtown Cincinnati, according to Captain Nate Cash with the Cincinnati Fire Department. Cash says around 4 a.m., the woman was walking her dog on the rooftop of the 4th and Plum...
Fox 19
TANK bus catches on fire, mechanical failure in question, fire chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A TANK bus caught on fire outside of Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Saturday afternoon. According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Nate Cash, the bus driver had parked outside of the Gilbert Avenue building where the driver smelled smoke. The driver realized the engine...
Fox 19
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
West End residents say city ignored requests to address illegal dumping
Omar Childress and anonymous callers complained about dumping in the area 13 times in the last four years, according to Department of Public Service records.
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WLWT 5
ODOT: I-75 entrance ramp closed due to a crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash that closed the entrance ramp to northbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. The ramp is now open to regular traffic. A crash has closed an entrance ramp to the interstate in Camp Washington, Monday morning. The entrance ramp to northbound I-75 at...
