Michael Jackson Estate & Sony Music Settle “Jackson Impersonator” Suit
A lengthy lawsuit against the Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music claiming that a posthumous album featuring “a Jackson impersonator” was false advertising has been settled. A year after the legendary King of Pop died, a posthumous compilation album was released by the Michael Jackson estate. That album...
Fast Company
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ celebrates the queer artists of color who ‘originate culture’
Club Renaissance finally landed, and Beyoncé demands that we dance. Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh solo project, Renaissance, last Friday, a booming, energetic album full of bangers we would have danced to in the club before the world was on fire. Unlike her previous albums, Renaissance strays from...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
EW.com
On Beyoncé's Renaissance: To be queer, gifted, and Black…oh what a lovely, precious dream
For me, and perhaps for a number of people like me, Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, is more than just a dance album (and a f---ing great one, at that). It's the history of dance music from the past 50 years, through the lens of the Black queer community, whom the singer uplifts to the level of iconography she has embodied throughout her career. A career built on the cultural tenets of that community.
HitPiece, the Infamous Music NFTs Startup, Relaunches With Actual Musician Partners
In February, an early version of an NFT marketplace centered on single and album artwork called HitPiece became the focal point of a social media uproar. Artists aired their collective rage after seeing their album and single artwork apparently being offered up as NFTs without permission. The website shut down in short order. Months later, the service has relaunched with actual participation from a handful of artists, Billboard reports.
Billboard
Is Music Tech Neglecting DIY Artists? (Guest Column)
If there’s been one constant in the modern commercial music industry, it’s that producers have always had more than their fair share of power. Even as the proverbial walls come down and more routes open up for independent labels and other groups, artists struggle with direct access to critical tools for success. Yes, it’s tempting to buy into the idea that anyone can have a meteoric rise to fame if they find the right resources floating around on the internet; after all, Lil Nas X wrote diamond-certified “Old Town Road” over a $30 instrumental. The fact remains, though, that most artists won’t strike gold sifting through a virtually endless online wilderness of inconsistent audio quality, license terms, and prices without resources on par with those producers control.
Beyoncé Addresses Elevator Scandal on 'Renaissance' Album
"Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis," Beyoncé sings, eight years after footage leaked of her sister, Solange, attacking her husband, Jay-Z, in an elevator.
Kerrang
Witch Fever unleash new single and creepy video, I Saw You Dancing
Witch Fever are back with another killer new single, I Saw You Dancing. Taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Congregation (due out on October 21), it lives up to the record’s title, as I Saw You Dancing addresses vocalist Amy Walpole’s experiences in church. “This is...
Guitar World Magazine
8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style
David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
People
Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage
Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video. In the teaser, she dons...
Alice In Chains are releasing just 3000 copies of their 30th anniversary Dirt box set and we'll fight you for one
Grunge giants Alice In Chains announce special 30th anniversary limited edition Dirt box set
nftevening.com
Decentraland’s Third Metaverse Art Week To Go Live This Month
This month, the third Metaverse Art Week is going live on Decentraland, one of the leading metaverse platforms. This version’s theme will be ‘The World is Made of Code’. Apparently, the relationship between man and nature. As well how that relates to the metaverse will be a major focus of the pieces being displayed. The event will run from August 24th-28th.
How ’13: The Musical’ Mixes Broadway Energy With a TikTok Vibe
Choreographer Jamal Sims, DP Adam Santelli and casting directors Kristian Charbonier and Bernard Tesley helped director Tamra Davis realize her vision in adapting “13: The Musical” from the Broadway stage to Netflix, where it is now streaming Davis, who had directed more than 150 music videos, and had done episodes of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical,” says she not only wanted to acknowledge classic Broadway tropes but also “bring all my knowledge from music videos and pop culture and what I think will appeal to contemporary kids.” She and Sims created high-energy numbers that reference classic musicals as well as TikTok trends in...
Complex
Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’
Calgary singer Kaeyae Alo has dropped her debut EP 17times, a smooth, soulful collection of tracks brimming with emotion. Over the course of six songs, Alo gets deeply personal, baring her soul to listeners and inviting them to share her experiences. Opening with a spoken word introduction, Alo kicks things...
Kerrang
Holding Absence and Alpha Wolf: “You get these worlds colliding…”
When Holding Absence reached out to Alpha Wolf about the prospect of the bands working on a project together, the response from the Aussie metallers was steadfast. “Yes, obviously – easy decision!” Alpha Wolf frontman Lochie Keogh recalls as being his band’s reply. “We knew the bands...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion
Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
People
Grace Leer Takes Fans on a Visual Time Warp in New Music Video for Much-Loved Single 'Ones Before Me'
Grace Leer was once that girl that spent her childhood days singing country songs into the mirror above her bedroom dresser, dreaming of the day that she would be the one in the spotlight. "I grew up with a hairbrush in my hand," remembers Leer, 30, during an interview with...
cryptoslate.com
Why this digital artist chose to build on Cosmos and what she expects from web3
CryptoSlate chatted with María from Women From Cosmos, a female artist-led collection of hand-drawn NFTs. In the chat, María told us:. Why she chose to become a digital artist and how she became interested in NFTs and web3. Why she chose to build on the Stargaze Network,...
The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
IGN
Little Demon Premiere Review - "First Blood" and "Possession Obsession"
Little Demon premieres with two episodes Aug. 25 on FXX and will be available the next day on Hulu. The success of Rick and Morty has given rise to plenty of imitators trying to strike gold with their own twists on the adult animated sitcom. Little Demon, which is produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, comes closest by rooting itself in occult horror which seems to provide just as fertile ground for parody as science fiction has for Rick and Morty. Little Demon’s two-episode premiere also demonstrates that its writers have learned from how Rick and Morty developed over time by emphasizing the emotional growth of its characters, delivering bits of heartfelt drama with giant heapings of gore and absurdity.
