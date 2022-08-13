Read full article on original website
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean
When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
‘I want to raise questions with my work.’ Artists of color take spotlight at Miami show
A humble offering sits on the floor. A bag of white rice. Bowls of purple bougainvillea petals. A full glass of water for the ancestors. And bottles of rum and ginger beer, representing different Caribbean islands.
The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez
Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
Vault Comics announces ‘Door to Door, Night by Night’ horror series
Vault Comics has revealed a new horror series from creators Cullen Bunn and Sally Cantirino called Door to Door, Night by Night. With colors by Dee Cunniffe, letters by AndWorld, and designs by Tim Daniel, expect to find it in comic shops on November 16th 2022. “When I was a...
Alice In Chains are releasing just 3000 copies of their 30th anniversary Dirt box set and we'll fight you for one
Grunge giants Alice In Chains announce special 30th anniversary limited edition Dirt box set
thecinemaholic.com
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
TechRadar
Cult of the Lamb is like Stardew Valley but I married, ate, and resurrected my spouse
Though you might expect Kool-Aid to be its drink of choice, Cult of the Lamb is built for watercooler moments. It gives you the tools and subsequent pushback to create an environment for stories of your own making. Even better, the latest from Massive Monster has this wonderfully twisted view that contextualizes your experience entirely through the form of dark humor.
IGN
The First 13 Minutes of Cult of the Lamb
Check out the first 13 minutes of Cult of the Lamb Gameplay. Cult of the Lamb is about a lamb that gets rescued from a sacrifice by an all-powerful, but imprisoned god. Using this god's evil power, the Lamb sets out to build a cult and fulfill its new master's wishes.
