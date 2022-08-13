Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hcplive.com
Michael Thase, MD: Risk Factors for Chronically Depressed Patients
Alcohol, stress, drug use, and not seeking help are all risk factors for chronic depression. Identifying and forecasting when a patient might become chronically depressed is both crucial and challenging. In a presentation during the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference in San Diego on August 12, Michael Thase,...
Psych Centra
The Challenges of Bipolar Disorder & Delusions
If you have bipolar disorder, you may experience delusions that make it challenging to know what’s real. Treatment through meds and therapy can help. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by fluctuations in mood. Approximately half of all individuals with bipolar disorder experience symptoms of psychosis, according to a 2021 study out of India.
verywellmind.com
Understanding Bipolar Disorder Memory Loss
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by intense mood swings that range from manic highs to depressive lows. These periodic episodes can cause disruptive shifts in a person’s personality, behavior, sleep, and emotional regulation. The mood disorder can potentially alter their decision-making faculties, ability to think clearly,...
verywellmind.com
What Is the Life Expectancy for People With Bipolar Disorder?
Living with bipolar disorder can be challenging enough. However, learning that having bipolar disorder has the potential to reduce life expectancy can be quite distressing. Here's what to know about life expectancy for bipolar disorder: what the studies say, what can cause reduced life expectancies, and what you can do to live a full life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
verywellmind.com
Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?
Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
Psychiatric Times
Consider the Endocrine System When Addressing Mental Health
The endocrine system is an important puzzle piece when addressing psychiatric disorders. Hormonal changes are among a host of issues that can influence psychiatry and medical conditions in women, and being aware of the total picture can deeply impact these patient’s treatment, C. Neill Epperson, MD told attendees at the 2022 Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference being held in San Diego this week.1.
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D Supplements Help Alleviate Depression, According to Research Meta-Analysis
Vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression, according to an extensive meta-analysis. Conducted by an international team of scientists, the meta-analysis included dozens of research studies from around the world. It has been published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. Depressive symptoms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
Psych Centra
Thought Disorder in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia and thought disorder are different mental health conditions, but they share some overlap. Formal thought disorders (FTDs) are a form of disordered thinking that can make it challenging to communicate effectively. Doctors diagnose FTD when symptoms cause a significant negative impact on your everyday interactions and the ability to communicate.
Healthline
Are Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and ADHD Connected?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are both considered neurocognitive conditions. You can have BPD and ADHD at the same time, and both conditions share impulsive behavior as a symptom. Some research suggests that these conditions share certain risk factors as well. Both conditions can be...
hcplive.com
John J. Miller, MD: Guidance on Cannabis Use in Psychiatry
CBD has shown promise in treating anxiety and psychosis. Cannabis use in psychiatry is something that has become much more complex in recent decades. Whether or not the drug has positive psychiatric effects can be largely based on the individual percentages of the 2 main compounds of marijuana--tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBD Shows An Amazing Change In Young People Suffering From Severe Anxiety
Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound. This means that unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it does not result in changes to thought or perception. Cannabis and cannabidiol are not the same things. Cannabis “hemp” strains have higher concentrations of the active ingredient cannabidiol. Cannabidiol does not cause a “high” like other compounds present in the cannabis plant, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
hcplive.com
Long-Term Opioid Tapering Does Not Benefit Suicide, Overdose Risks
New comparative effectiveness data go against CDC recommendations for tapering or abruptly ending long-term opioid prescription. Dosage tapering for persons receiving long-term opioid treatment may slightly increase risk of overdose or suicide compared to stable-dose regimens, according to new data. In findings from a comparative effectiveness trial including a cohort...
hcplive.com
M. Katherine Shear, MD: Bereavement and Depression
Dr. Shear talked about the similarities and differences between depression and grief and the importance of recognizing both. While grief is a part of life for most, losing a loved one, particularly if it is unexpected, can spiral an individual into a depressive state. And the challenge for psychiatrists remains...
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
verywellmind.com
ADHD Medication for Adults
If you have been diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, you may be wondering if medication is right for you. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, many adults with ADHD find that medication can be an effective treatment option. If you are considering taking medication for ADHD,...
hcplive.com
Joseph Goldberg, MD: Treating Mixed Feature Depression
Mixed feature depression can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can be similar to other psychiatric disorders. Symptom crossover remains a main reason why diagnostically, mixed feature depression or unipolar depression are very difficult conditions to identify. “Someone who is for instance irritable, agitated, just all around moody, might...
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Executive Functioning in Bipolar Disorder
People with bipolar disorder often have difficulty with executive functioning.This can lead to problems with managing day-to-day activities, making decisions, and staying on track with goals. The good news is that there are strategies that can help improve executive functioning. These include developing a routine, breaking down tasks into smaller...
2minutemedicine.com
Weighted blankets may reduce sleep medication use in psychiatric patients
1. Prescription of a weighted blanket for sleep problems in patients with psychiatric disorders was shown to help reduce the use of sleep medications except for melatonin. 2. Decrease in the prescription of sleep medications was most often seen in younger patients, those with unipolar depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Comments / 0