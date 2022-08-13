Read full article on original website
The Role of Contradictions in Creativity
Most thought follows a path of least resistance and is not creative. Embracing contradictions can be a fruitful path for creativity. Teams embrace contradictions only when they are motivated to want to think deeply about a problem. Research on creativity points out that most thinking follows a path of least...
Faith: A Practical Definition
What is faith? For many, faith is synonymous with religion – I am a follower of the Christian faith. Secular dictionaries define faith as a strong belief or conviction in “in something for which there is no proof.” How does the Bible define “faith?”. The word...
The Science of Happiness
Happiness is best understood through an interdisciplinary perspective combining psychology, neuroscience, evolutionary biology, and the arts. A mismatch between our modern and ancestral environments contributes to the epidemic of unhappiness. Antifragility and delayed gratification are essential for finding happiness and meaning. I recently had the meaningful experience of speaking with...
The Idea Behind A Story And Its Collective Acceptance
The Ideological Secret Recipe For Human Triumph Over Other Species, More So, An Instrument Of Destruction. From the time of birth till we die, as human beings, we conceptualize day in and day out the course of actions we take. Every individual possesses a particular set of ideas on how to conduct and what tasks to carry out at a given time and place. Not uncommonly, we bring those into life and recommend ideas through a structured system. Those systems are the foundation of sociopolitical and economic theories that many collective cultures in history have taken up.
Understanding the Principles of Behavioral Design
Our decisions are driven by emotion, so different framing will lead to different results. Understanding human biases allows us to pull the strings gently, and each pull will result in different behavior. The idea of behavioral economics is that you can influence, save more for retirement, or spend less energy...
The Role of Cognition in Bias, Prejudice, and Violence
Cognition includes learning, thinking, and self-awareness. Cognitive processes are crucial in dealing with bias and prejudice. Cognition can shape affects and language and help decrease bias and prejudice. Affects refer to innate responses to stimuli. Cognition refers to learning, thinking, self-awareness. Using cognitive processes can lead to a deeper understanding...
Opinion: Speak and Think with Dignity
It’s important to measure our words properly, to reject negative thinking, and to speak only with encouraging words and hope. Essentially, our words and thoughts create our world.
Understanding the Rules of Talk
There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
Cognitive biases and brain biology help explain why facts don’t change minds
This article was originally published on The Conversation. "Facts First" is the tagline of a CNN branding campaign which contends that "once facts are established, opinions can be formed." The problem is that while it sounds logical, this appealing assertion is a fallacy not supported by research. Cognitive psychology and...
