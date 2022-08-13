The Ideological Secret Recipe For Human Triumph Over Other Species, More So, An Instrument Of Destruction. From the time of birth till we die, as human beings, we conceptualize day in and day out the course of actions we take. Every individual possesses a particular set of ideas on how to conduct and what tasks to carry out at a given time and place. Not uncommonly, we bring those into life and recommend ideas through a structured system. Those systems are the foundation of sociopolitical and economic theories that many collective cultures in history have taken up.

1 DAY AGO