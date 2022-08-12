Read full article on original website
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
13-year-old girl going to medical school shares advice for other kids
Alena Wicker told "GMA" what she's learned on her journey to success thus far: "Don’t let anybody tell you no," she said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
MedicalXpress
Black medical students report more belonging, greater confidence in scholastic abilities in HBCU schools
A new study focused on Black medical students finds those attending historically Black medical schools report a greater sense of belonging and greater confidence in their scholastic abilities than those in predominantly white medical schools. A survey administered three times during study participants' second year of medical school compared the...
Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients
Gucci is recognizing and financially supporting 12 organizations and 12 students with its Changemakers Awards. The Italian luxury brand on Friday revealed the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program, including 12 nonprofit recipients that will receive a grant for $50,000 each for a one-year funding cycle and 12 scholarship recipients who will receive an academic scholarship for up to $20,000, as well as mentorship and a six-week-long virtual internship opportunity through Gucci America.
Frito-Lay Invests $500,000 in Scholarship Program with the United Negro College Fund to Provide College Education for Black and Hispanic Students
Frito-Lay today announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) that will further enable Black and Hispanic students across 10 U.S. cities to attend college. The snack leader is investing $500,000 in need-based scholarships to help reduce the financial barriers of attending and graduating college. Students are encouraged to apply beginning now and until submissions close Sept. 29.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When computer science courses are delivered through career and technical education in high school, the courses can help students with learning disabilities feel better about their ability to succeed in STEM. The classes also help the students see the usefulness of computer science. This is what we found in a recent study with our co-authors – education scholars Michael Gottfried, Jennifer Freeman. We used national survey data from more than 20,000 students across the country to dig into this connection between computer science and science, technology, engineering or mathematics,...
thesource.com
NBA Foundation Announces Sixth Round of Grants Totaling $20 Million
The NBA Foundation announced the distribution of $20 million in grants to 40 new and reactivated nonprofit organizations that support Black youth’s access to workforce development and school-to-career possibilities. On August 6, the Foundation also marked its second birthday. The NBA Foundation is distributing to 40 grantees on both...
NBA・
Comments / 0