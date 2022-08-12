Read full article on original website
Maria College graduates inaugural master class
The initial master class of Maria College walked across the Sisters of Mercy Convent Chapel stage on Sunday. The 17 graduates represent Maria's first Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) group.
New assistant joining superintendent's office
The City School District of Albany Board of Education has appointed Krissa McCullough as the new administrative assistant to Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams. The board appointed McCullough at Thursday night's meeting. She will begin in this new role Aug. 29, replacing Paula Tibbitts. McCullough comes to the district with a...
A District Divided - New Gender Guidelines Spark Controversy in Ballston Spa CSD
BALLSTON SPA — Echoes from the U.S. Department of Education’s new interpretation of Title IX in June of 2021 have finally made their mark in Saratoga County, and it has sparked some controversy amongst concerned parents. On Wednesday, August 3, the Ballston Spa School Board unanimously passed Policy 7552 “Student Gender and Identity” which stated, according to the Ballston Spa website, that a transgender student may request and be allowed access to the male/female bathrooms or locker rooms that are in alignment with their gender expression. This choice is governed by the school policy, which in turn is governed by New York State and federal law.
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
NYSDOL ID thief, Guy Cuomo, worried jurors will think he is related to Andrew Cuomo
ALBANY — Guy Cuomo did not want a federal jury in Albany to mistakenly identify him as a relative of the disgraced former governor of the same surname. It did not keep the jury from quickly determining this Cuomo to be guilty of all charges — including aggravated identity theft, computer fraud, misuse of Social Security numbers and conspiracy charges. And now, the defendant will be identified as a federal prison inmate for nearly four years.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Town mourns loss of longtime historian
RAVENA — Longtime town historian and Ravena News-Herald columnist Harry Sturges died Thursday. Sturges was a longtime columnist for the newspaper, compiling the weekly “News from the Past” column, sharing historical records and anecdotes from the town and village from a century ago. He wrote for the News-Herald for many years.
Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens
“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
Judge Declines to Reopen Wales Case at Conference with Mayor Kim
At Mayor Ron Kim’s request, the Saratoga Springs City Council passed a resolution at their August 2, 2022, meeting authorizing Kim to write to the Judge in the Tim Wales case asking her to explain the deductible the city was being asked to pay to Travelers Insurance for the settlement of the case.
Firm weighs in on Jenkinsville water problems
It's been nearly a year and a half since the residents of the Jenkinsville neighborhood in the town of Queensbury found out that their drinking water was at risk of contamination. In March 2021, the community was told that the Department of Environmental Conservation found trace amounts of PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood, after checking the state of one of the four garbage dumps north of the community.
Schenectady woman makes Ms. Wheelchair America contest
The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan from Aug. 13-21, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Representing New York will be Schenectady native, Heather Horwedel.
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
Central Warehouse emergency repairs could finish Monday
The city of Albany says the emergency work it’s doing on the crumbling Central Warehouse is expected to be finished Monday. The city says it will issue notices of violations against the owner once the repair work is complete. Amtrak suspended services on July 29 due to deterioration of...
8 horse deaths associated with Saratoga Race Course
In total, eight horses have passed away at the Saratoga Race Course this year, with five deaths in the past two weeks.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Woerner Bill To Assist Elderly Homeowners Signed Into Law
ROUND LAKE — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D-Round Lake) announced Aug. 8 a bill she authored that will assist elderly homeowners with essential repairs was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Residential Emergency Services to Offer Home Repairs to the Elderly program (RESTORE) was established in 2018 to...
Albany fire displaces 12 people
A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
