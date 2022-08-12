For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO