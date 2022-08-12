Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
waynetimes.com
New Assistant Principals appointed in Newark
Mary Kate Wilbert was appointed the new Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Schools by the Newark Board of Education August 3rd. A Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), who supported the school community in addressing climate, safety, instructional and social-emotional goals with the Pre-K through second grade students at the Ivan Green Primary School in the East Irondequoit School District for the last three school years, she is replacing Peter Czerkas who had held the position since last November and became Principal of Perkins School in mid-July.
WHEC TV-10
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
Community picnic, health screenings at Memorial AME Zion Church
The event took place at the church on Clarissa Street in the Corn Hill District.
westsidenewsny.com
Area hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for those with heart disease and stroke
There are 2,600 hospitals nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Several received awards, including five in this area. Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes...
waynetimes.com
As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions
For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.
WHEC TV-10
School supply giveaway and family resource fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal
One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust," Alexander said.
Warrior Benefit Concert in Rochester supports veterans who received physical and emotional wounds
Event organizers said the guests of honor this year are Korean War veteran Roger Hill and Vietnam War veteran Manny Silva.
Rochester’s International Plaza holds Dominican Day celebration
Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer
Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
thechallengernews.com
13 WHAM
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
Upstate NY pastor accuses AG of harassment, intimidation over ReAwaken America event
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian pastor in Upstate New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence. In the letter...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
