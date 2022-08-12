ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

New Assistant Principals appointed in Newark

Mary Kate Wilbert was appointed the new Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Schools by the Newark Board of Education August 3rd. A Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), who supported the school community in addressing climate, safety, instructional and social-emotional goals with the Pre-K through second grade students at the Ivan Green Primary School in the East Irondequoit School District for the last three school years, she is replacing Peter Czerkas who had held the position since last November and became Principal of Perkins School in mid-July.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Education
waynetimes.com

As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions

For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

School supply giveaway and family resource fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webster University#University President#College#Boost Workforce Diversity
FL Radio Group

Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal

One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy