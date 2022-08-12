ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Washington Examiner

Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing

'Giant collective gasp' when attack happened - witness. Details continue to emerge about how the attack on Rushdie unfolded. Eyewitness Julia Mineeva-Braun describes a scene of confusion, as she thought Rushdie's assailant had approached the author to fix a microphone. Instead, Rushdie was stabbed firstly in the neck and then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Who is Salman Rushdie? The writer who emerged from hiding

Over a literary career spanning five decades, Sir Salman Rushdie has been no stranger to death threats arising due to the nature of his work. The novelist is one of the most celebrated and successful British authors of all time, with his second novel, Midnight's Children, winning the illustrious Booker Prize in 1981.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
960 The Ref

Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime, as the renowned author of "The Satanic Verses" remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney...
MAYVILLE, NY
