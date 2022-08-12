Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified
The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
US News and World Report
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
BBC
Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing
'Giant collective gasp' when attack happened - witness. Details continue to emerge about how the attack on Rushdie unfolded. Eyewitness Julia Mineeva-Braun describes a scene of confusion, as she thought Rushdie's assailant had approached the author to fix a microphone. Instead, Rushdie was stabbed firstly in the neck and then...
Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage At Event In Western New York
Rushdie has long been targeted by the Iranian regime in response to his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”
BBC
Who is Salman Rushdie? The writer who emerged from hiding
Over a literary career spanning five decades, Sir Salman Rushdie has been no stranger to death threats arising due to the nature of his work. The novelist is one of the most celebrated and successful British authors of all time, with his second novel, Midnight's Children, winning the illustrious Booker Prize in 1981.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime, as the renowned author of "The Satanic Verses" remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author believed fatwa was old and life relatively normal
Salman Rushdie said he felt his life was "relatively normal" in an interview conducted just two weeks before he was stabbed on stage in the US. The award-winning writer is in a critical condition after being attacked at an event on Friday. He has faced years of death threats for...
Writer Salman Rushdie Remains Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Stabbed
Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after being stabbed onstage at a speaking event Friday morning, his agent told the New York Times. Andrew Wylie, Rushdie’s agent, told the newspaper that Rushdie’s condition is “not good,” adding, “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."
Salman Rushdie "on the road to recovery" after stabbing attack, agent says
Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery," his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of "The Satanic Verses" suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able...
