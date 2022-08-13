ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Suspect in January shooting death posts $10,000 bond to leave county jail

A suspect in a north La Crosse murder from last winter has been released from the county jail, on $10,000 bail. Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County jail last week. Freeman is charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the January shooting death of Ernest Knox, during a party at an apartment on Rose Street.
LA CROSSE, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Loaded guns found lying in Janesville on two occasions last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twice last week, Janesville police officers found handguns lying in city streets with bullets in their chambers and the safeties off, JPD chief David Moore wrote in a blog about gun crime. Moore’s post comes just two days after a weekend incident in which police reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge

MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees

Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I won’t continue to do this if this is the new normal:’ EVP Coffee recovering after second burglary in months

MADISON, Wis. — It’s sadly not new for a business on Madison’s east side, but EVP Coffee’s owner calls the latest burglary a one-two punch — showing a side of her neighborhood she never expected to see.  “There was glass everywhere, the cash register was thrown on the floor,” owner Tracy Danner said.   Danner’s general manager encountered quite the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. ﻿ Officials...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Office Hours and Other Highlights for the Week of August 15, 2022

I will be hosting office hours on Tuesday (August 16th) from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. I will be using Zoom (with video): REGISTER. Please use the registration above to get the Zoom link. When you register, you'll also get an e-mail reminder on the day of Office Hours. You can register in advance or the day of.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

District 13 Updates

The summer is winding down with unseasonably pleasant weather. Hope you are finding time to be outdoors before the busy fall season begins. On Monday, August 15, John Nolen Drive will see a section of roadway, from North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street, reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph as part of the 2022 roadway improvements for the Vision Zero Initiative. Learn more here, including the additional streets scheduled for speed limit reductions in 2022.
MADISON, WI

