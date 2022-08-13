Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
Complaint: Former Dane Co. deputy’s dashcam caught her faking Festge Park incident
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now facing criminal charges after being accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The criminal charge comes after an investigation by the...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in January shooting death posts $10,000 bond to leave county jail
A suspect in a north La Crosse murder from last winter has been released from the county jail, on $10,000 bail. Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County jail last week. Freeman is charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the January shooting death of Ernest Knox, during a party at an apartment on Rose Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Loaded guns found lying in Janesville on two occasions last week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twice last week, Janesville police officers found handguns lying in city streets with bullets in their chambers and the safeties off, JPD chief David Moore wrote in a blog about gun crime. Moore’s post comes just two days after a weekend incident in which police reported...
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
Hundreds of guns collected at Dane County gun buyback event
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities collected more than 500 weapons during its inaugural Gift Cards for Guns event over the weekend. In total, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office collected 577 firearms of various kinds in exchange for $43,380 worth of gas and grocery gift cards. “We’re very pleased with the results from this effort to interrupt the access to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired and told the public to avoid the area. WiscAlert-Report of shots...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
Woman injured, witness shot at after argument in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A woman was injured Sunday after an argument escalated into a shooting, Janesville police said. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Rockport Road just after 3 a.m. after a caller reported a disturbance. While the caller was on the phone with dispatchers, they were reportedly shot at. Janesville Police Department officials said that a...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released in fatal crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 15, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed in separate incidents Friday night, Madison police said. The first incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting started after an altercation. No arrests have been made. The second...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
‘I won’t continue to do this if this is the new normal:’ EVP Coffee recovering after second burglary in months
MADISON, Wis. — It’s sadly not new for a business on Madison’s east side, but EVP Coffee’s owner calls the latest burglary a one-two punch — showing a side of her neighborhood she never expected to see. “There was glass everywhere, the cash register was thrown on the floor,” owner Tracy Danner said. Danner’s general manager encountered quite the...
John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced. RELATED: Here...
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. Officials...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Office Hours and Other Highlights for the Week of August 15, 2022
I will be hosting office hours on Tuesday (August 16th) from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. I will be using Zoom (with video): REGISTER. Please use the registration above to get the Zoom link. When you register, you'll also get an e-mail reminder on the day of Office Hours. You can register in advance or the day of.
City of Madison Wisconsin
District 13 Updates
The summer is winding down with unseasonably pleasant weather. Hope you are finding time to be outdoors before the busy fall season begins. On Monday, August 15, John Nolen Drive will see a section of roadway, from North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street, reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph as part of the 2022 roadway improvements for the Vision Zero Initiative. Learn more here, including the additional streets scheduled for speed limit reductions in 2022.
Comments / 0