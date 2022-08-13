ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

MLB roundup: Charlie Morton, Braves blank Mets

August 17 - Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games.
