​​Suze Orman Says This Is How to Prepare for a Recession

Any money you save now could help if times get tough. Suze Orman tells people to assume they will lose their jobs and plan accordingly. The financial guru suggests we need a year's worth of living expenses put aside just in case. She stresses the importance of paying down debt...
Recession basics: How to know the economy is in a slump

If the recession debate seems a bit confusing to you, you're not the only one. Gross domestic product has declined in back-to-back quarters this year, which is a common signal to market watchers of a recession. But even top experts are debating whether that fact in the current economy amounts to the "R" word this time.
Opinion: How to Make the Recession Work for You

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
