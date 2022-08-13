Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Suze Orman Says This Is How to Prepare for a Recession
Any money you save now could help if times get tough. Suze Orman tells people to assume they will lose their jobs and plan accordingly. The financial guru suggests we need a year's worth of living expenses put aside just in case. She stresses the importance of paying down debt...
How Safe Is Money in a Savings Account During a Recession?
With indicators showing that the U.S. is likely close to a recession, Americans need to make sure their assets are safe. Those who invest in the stock market have their own set of concerns. Aside from investments, many Americans stash money in savings accounts. Can you lose money in a savings account during a recession?
Why a Recession Could Help Homebuyers — Plus 5 Tips for Buying During a Downturn
The economy is in dire shape, many fear we’re already in a recession, and home prices are still sky high. But none of that means you should automatically give up on your dreams of buying a home. Homebuyers are facing a tough market this year. Mortgage rates increased by...
CNBC
Recession basics: How to know the economy is in a slump
If the recession debate seems a bit confusing to you, you're not the only one. Gross domestic product has declined in back-to-back quarters this year, which is a common signal to market watchers of a recession. But even top experts are debating whether that fact in the current economy amounts to the "R" word this time.
Opinion: How to Make the Recession Work for You
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit
Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
Worried About a Recession? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Recessions aren't easy. Here's how to help your investments thrive.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...
Suze Orman Says 'Don't Be Stupid' -- Make This Investment
It's advice worth following today.
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way.
7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash
Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Social Security: You Could Lose Your Benefits If You Didn’t Report Your Marriage to the SSA
Wedding month is upon us. For brides and grooms, that often means a long list of last-minute things to do, from a final fitting for your dress or tux to putting together wedding favors. But if you're...
