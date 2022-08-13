Read full article on original website
2 major roads to close overnight in St. Pete
If you're an overnight driver, watch out: Two major roads will be closed in St. Petersburg.
iheart.com
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
Southbound US-19 To Close Tonight In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Southbound US 19 will be closed at Bryan Dairy Road/118th Avenue tonight, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16 – weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead work as part of the
Racer hits 132 mph on Gandy Bridge, FHP says
A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after being caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
pasconewsonline.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
Start Of Keene Road Project Delayed Until Sept. 9
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater while CSX replaces a railroad crossing. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 and conclude by early
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked trailer in Sarasota, troopers say
Florida Highway Patrol homicide troopers are investigating a crash in Sarasota that left a motorcyclist dead.
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents about taking gondola to Clearwater Beach
Would you ride a gondola from downtown to Clearwater Beach? The city wants to know before it embarks on the possibility of a new way to skip beach traffic.
Jeep rear-ends Hillsborough County school bus Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A trip home on a school bus Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County came to an abrupt stop for some students following a crash. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at around 4:15 p.m. involving a school bus rear-ended by a Jeep, according to the agency.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pasco County man agrees to face up to 45 years for fatal Christmas Eve crash
A Pasco County man decided to forgo his trial for killing three people in a Christmas Eve vehicle crash in Citrus County, leaving up to 45 years of his life in a judge’s hands. Land O’ Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15, to have Citrus...
USF grad leading construction of new Howard Frankland Bridge
The bridge covers more than six miles and will cost more than $865 million. About 250 workers are on the job here each day.
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
Deputy okay after being struck by vehicle in Polk County, official says
A Polk County deputy was taken to the hospital this weekend after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeland, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available
TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
Rendering Shows Design for Large Southwest Lakeland Park
A rendering shown to city commissioners on Friday gives the public a glimpse of the design being considered for a large new park planned for Southwest Lakeland at Pipkin and Medulla roads near Lakeland Linder International Airport. “We’re talking well over almost 101.5 acres in an area that is extremely...
PCSO: St. Pete man led deputies on high-speed chase with baby in car
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car.
