One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
valpo.life
Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza
To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
valpo.life
Brown & Gold Golf Outing Set for Aug. 22
The 2022 Brown & Gold Golf Outing to support the Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs is right around the corner, with the outing slated for Monday, Aug. 22 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Entries are still being accepted at this time and online entries...
valpo.life
Don Quijote Benefit Dinner Raises Money and Awareness for VNA Meals On Wheels of Porter County
On Sunday, August 14, Don Quijote hosted a fundraiser for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County (a program of VNA Hospice NWI) to help continue its mission to serve over 250 seniors a day, with a nutritious meal and a wellness check. Guests got to enjoy a delicious four-course, wine paired meal as well as a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring testimonial from volunteer Tim Jones. Everyone had a wonderful night, but the true success is in the positive impact the event will have on the community’s seniors.
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
valpo.life
Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service: Donna & Doug Flanagin celebrate 50 years of marriage
Donna and Doug Flanagin celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sunday, marking their anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at Allure on the Lake in Chesterton. For five decades, the couples have lived together, worked together, raised a family together and made a shared impact on the Valparaiso community and greater Northwest Indiana that’s hard to measure.
valpo.life
Kayak Launch Dedication
The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at...
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
WNDU
Bluhm County Park holds grand opening for first all-inclusive playground
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As soon as the ribbon was cut, kids rushed to play on the new inclusive playground at Bluhm County Park in LaPorte County. The grand opening on Saturday invited kids and families to play while they enjoyed music, refreshments, giveaways, coloring, and more. The new...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
nwi.life
MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY
Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion
Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville soon will have more space to accommodate its growing enrollment. The post Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
CHICAGO READER
Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022
Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
hometownnewsnow.com
SOUND OFF on Sports: High School Football with Jim Peters
(LAPORTE, IN) - Jim Peters of jimpeterssports.com stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming football season for the LaPorte Slicers, New Prairie Cougars, Michigan City Wolves, and South Central Satellites, including his season predictions. Listen to the full episode of SOUND OFF below. And, follow the LaPorte Slicers...
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond mayor pulls basketball rims down at MLK Park after 2 shootings, 1 person killed
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park. Given the recent uptick in violence, he says there's no timetable on putting them back. "To see the violence taking place at this park is...
