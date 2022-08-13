ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

valpo.life

Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Brown & Gold Golf Outing Set for Aug. 22

The 2022 Brown & Gold Golf Outing to support the Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs is right around the corner, with the outing slated for Monday, Aug. 22 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Entries are still being accepted at this time and online entries...
CHESTERTON, IN
valpo.life

Don Quijote Benefit Dinner Raises Money and Awareness for VNA Meals On Wheels of Porter County

On Sunday, August 14, Don Quijote hosted a fundraiser for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County (a program of VNA Hospice NWI) to help continue its mission to serve over 250 seniors a day, with a nutritious meal and a wellness check. Guests got to enjoy a delicious four-course, wine paired meal as well as a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring testimonial from volunteer Tim Jones. Everyone had a wonderful night, but the true success is in the positive impact the event will have on the community’s seniors.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
La Porte, IN
valpo.life

Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service: Donna & Doug Flanagin celebrate 50 years of marriage

Donna and Doug Flanagin celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sunday, marking their anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at Allure on the Lake in Chesterton. For five decades, the couples have lived together, worked together, raised a family together and made a shared impact on the Valparaiso community and greater Northwest Indiana that’s hard to measure.
CHESTERTON, IN
valpo.life

Kayak Launch Dedication

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY

Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
News Break
beckersasc.com

Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

SOUND OFF on Sports: High School Football with Jim Peters

(LAPORTE, IN) - Jim Peters of jimpeterssports.com stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming football season for the LaPorte Slicers, New Prairie Cougars, Michigan City Wolves, and South Central Satellites, including his season predictions. Listen to the full episode of SOUND OFF below. And, follow the LaPorte Slicers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

