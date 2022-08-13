On Sunday, August 14, Don Quijote hosted a fundraiser for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County (a program of VNA Hospice NWI) to help continue its mission to serve over 250 seniors a day, with a nutritious meal and a wellness check. Guests got to enjoy a delicious four-course, wine paired meal as well as a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring testimonial from volunteer Tim Jones. Everyone had a wonderful night, but the true success is in the positive impact the event will have on the community’s seniors.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO