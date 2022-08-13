Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals What Triple H Said When He Brought Him Back To The Company
Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and he’s been making some big changes when it comes to the main roster. So far The Game has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and the expectation is that more released stars will be returning.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
You never know who might show up on AEW programming, and this week Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss on Rampage in a quick match. Following the show Tony Khan confirmed that Parker Boudreaux has signed with the company when he posted the following on Twitter:. “After a win in his...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?
Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H
WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
PWMania
Latest News on Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE
There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As was mentioned earlier this week, Wyatt’s name has lately come up, according to Fightful Select. “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”, ” a WWE employee was quoted as saying regarding Wyatt.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Excited About The New Direction For WWE Creative With Triple H In Charge
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Raquel Rodriguez expressed her optimism for the changing future of WWE with Triple H at the helm (courtesy of Fightful). You can view the full interview with Rodriguez and Austin Theory as well as read a few highlights below. On her feelings with Triple...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative is a “Game-Changer”
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the WWE management changes, including Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H’s appointment as creative director, on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Hardy said:. “This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens...
Bleacher Report
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 15. Following his successful title defense against Ciampa last week, Bobby Lashley was back to defend the United States Championship against AJ Styles. Riddle made an appearance to address his future in an interview, and the women's tag...
411mania.com
WWE News: Triple H & Mick Foley Feud Showcased on WWE Rivals, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the rivalry of Triple H and Mick Foley. The new episode premieres tomorrow night on A&E at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out that preview clip below:. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament partners...
Bleacher Report
Mount Rushmore of WWE Superstars from Canada
Over the last 50 years, Canada has produced some of the greatest and most influential Superstars in WWE history. Some were revolutionaries who forever altered the perception of what a star in the company looked like, while others had minds for the industry that earned them respect far beyond the cameras.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Talks About How Triple H Has an Advantage Over Vince McMahon
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz talked about the WWE regime changes with Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over creative:. “If you’re the head of creative and you don’t know what...
The Ringer
Chris Jericho’s “Lionheart” Couldn’t Stop Jon Moxley
AEW Dynamite (August 10, 2022) AEW put on a hell of a big show this past Wednesday. “Quake by the Lake” seemed a little like a response to the post-Vince momentum that the WWE has had in recent weeks, and did a great job showcasing the variety that AEW excels at. It opened with a fun car crash brawl with the casket match between Darby Allin and Brody King—those two are really well-matched opponents and there were some huge moments and a pretty grody blade job by King. That match was followed by a lucha dream tag between the Lucha Brothers and Los Ingobernables, and the show was closed out with a long, hard-fought, and bloody world title match between Interim AEW world champion Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho: the kind of classic that would have fit as well in 1973 as it did in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Former UFC Fighter Rory MacDonald Retires from MMA After TKO loss to Dilano Taylor
Former UFC fighter Rory MacDonald announced his retirement from MMA on Sunday at the age of 33. MacDonald made it official in an Instagram post, writing: "My time has come to put the gloves down for good. I'm so thankful for this sport and every person I've been able to meet along the way."
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
411mania.com
AJ Styles Hopes AEW and Impact Wrestling Both Do Well
In an interview with Inside the Ropes, AJ Styles said he hopes his former home Impact Wrestling, as well as AEW, both continue to do well. He noted that competition is good for everyone in wrestling. Here are highlights:. On Impact Wrestling and AEW: “I’m glad I got the opportunity....
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Ari Daivari's AEW Status
All Elite Wrestling has signed Ari Daivari to a full-time deal, Fightful Select has confirmed. Daivari made his AEW in-ring debut on the November 12, 2021 edition of "AEW Rampage, where he lost to AEW star Dante Martin. He's currently the leader of the TrustBusters stable, which consists of Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, and Sonny Kiss, who joined the group last Friday on "Rampage."
411mania.com
AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm. “Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James...
