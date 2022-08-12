Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors.
Bachelor Nation slams 'Bachelorette' host for not being honest about contestant getting COVID-19
On Monday's The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey's men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for COVID-19 after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host Jesse Palmer delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn't quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.
Halle Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, celebrates her 56th birthday: "I love you with everything I got'
Halle Berry is 56 and fabulous, and her boyfriend Van Hunt wants the world to know it. In a sweet Instagram post, singer-songwriter Hunt shared a series of photos and videos of Berry, who can be seen doing everything from sporting a short black wig to mugging for the camera with a fake mustache.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Getting Married (Again!) This Weekend in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are saying "I do" times two, by which I mean they're getting married again just about a month after exchanging vows in Las Vegas. Page Six reports that Bennifer are throwing a three-day wedding party this coming weekend, and a source says “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."
Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather
On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'very close' after Chris Rock incident, says source
Will Smith is slowly emerging back into the spotlight. Over the weekend, the King Richard star and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif. It's the couple's first public appearance together since they attended an Oscars afterparty on March 27, just hours after he slapped Chris Rock.
Angelina Jolie Went Grocery Shopping in a Dreamy White Wrap Dress
After dropping her oldest daughter Zahara off at Spelman College in Atlanta, Angelina Jolie is back in Los Angeles and grocery shopping in a chic look. The actress was photographed wearing a sleeveless white wrap dress while out grabbing food in Los Feliz with her 14-year-old son Knox. She accessorized with a white bag, scandals, and a tan sweater.
Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby: ‘We Have Never Been Happier to Lose Sleep!’
Congratulations are in order for Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child via surrogate – a son named Ever James Houghton. Bailon and Houghton, a six-time Grammy winner, tied the knot in 2016.
After Vegas and Paris, Affleck and Lopez will take their wedding party down South
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't done with their wedding festivities just yet. The newlyweds are reportedly heading South for their next celebration. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Bennifer, as the couple is affectionately called, will host an exclusive party with their closest friends and family at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Ga., this weekend.
Warner Bros. Discovery condemns threats against J.K. Rowling after she tweeted support for Salman Rushdie
Warner Bros. Discovery condemned an apparent threat against "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in a statement Sunday, saying it supports "freedom of expression." Rowling shared a screenshot Saturday of a reply to her tweet wishing fellow author Salman Rushdie well after a man stabbed him in the neck at a New York lecture hall Friday. She wrote that she felt "sick" over Rushdie’s being attacked and that she hoped he would recover.
Van Hunt’s Birthday Tribute to Halle Berry Consists of Him ‘Screaming From the Mountaintops’ About How Much He Loves Her
Van Hunt is shouting through the rooftops how grateful he is for his lady love Halle Berry, and how happy he is that he’s celebrating another year around the sun with her. On Aug 14, for his GF’s birthday, Hunt posted a series of videos and photos of Berry with the super-sweet caption, “hi, baby. it’s ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops 🫵🏽👅, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got.”
